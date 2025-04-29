LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY RACE PREVIEW

EVENT: Würth 400

DATE: May 4, 2025

RACE: NASCAR Cup Series | Race 11 of 36

TRACK: Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas | 1.5-mile quad-oval

CLUB MINUTES

SEVEN TIME AT TEXAS: LEGACY MC co-owner Jimmie Johnson holds multiple records at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS), including the most wins (seven), most runner-up finishes (five), the most top-five finishes (16), and a total of 1,152 laps led. Victory Lane in Texas is titled “Jimmie Johnson Winner’s Circle” after the seven-time champion.

KENSETH AT TEXAS: CLUB Competition Advisor Matt Kenseth also has a stellar record at Texas Motor Speedway. He won two times in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and has three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes at the track. He secured a pole position for the 2009 race.

NEVER SETTLE: ESPN’s Marty Smith and Johnson team up for their weekly podcast, Never Settle. The podcast airs live on SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 at 2 p.m. ET every Wednesday and can be downloaded wherever fans source their podcasts.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

NO. 42 DOLLAR TREE TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

JHN AT TMS: Texas Motor Speedway holds a special place for Nemechek, as it was the site of his first NCS start. This weekend, he returns to TMS for his fifth NASCAR Cup Series appearance at the track, where he holds an average finish of 24th over his previous four starts.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), Nemechek has an impressive record at TMS, with six starts resulting in two wins (2021 and 2023), four top-five finishes, and five top-10s. The North Carolina native also found success in the NASCAR Truck Series, capturing a victory at the speedway in 2021.

T-MACK AT TMS: The 42-year-old crew chief, Mack, has five NCS starts at the Fort Worth speedway. Of those starts, he has two top-10s.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!: Race day, May 4, front-tire changer on the No. 42 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team, Scott Brzozowski, will be celebrating a birthday!

QUOTING JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK:

“I feel like Texas Motor Speedway is kind of a wildcard when it comes to mile-and-a-half tracks, just because of how different both ends of the track are. Turns 1 and 2 are relatively flat, while Turns 3 and 4 are more high-banked and allow for more speed through the corner.

At LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, I think our mile-and-a-half program has improved this year. We’re continuing to make progress, and hopefully that momentum carries into these next few races.”

QUOTING TRAVIS MACK:

“We’ve been building off our performances at Vegas, Homestead, and Darlington as we head into Texas this weekend with the No. 42 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE. Each race has given us more to work with, and we’re focused on continuing to learn and improve our mile-and-a-half program. The goal is to take what we gain here and carry that momentum into Kansas and Charlotte.”

ERIK JONES

NO. 43 ADVENTHEALTH TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

300 CUP SERIES STARTS: This weekend will mark the 28-year-old Erik Jones’ 300th NASCAR Cup Series start. His first start came filling in for Kyle Busch on May 9, 2015, when Jones was 18. Texas Motor Speedway is actually the site of Jones’ second Cup Series start on Nov. 8, 2015, where he started sixth and finished 12th in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Toyota. LEGACY MC’s co-owner, Johnson, won that race in Texas. Throughout his 299 starts, Jones won three times – twice in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway and once at Daytona International Speedway in the 400-mile event. Additionally, his resume has 38 top-five, 90 top 10, and two pole positions.

JONES AT TMS: Jones has 13 total starts at the Fort Worth, Texas, 1.5-mile quad-oval. He has three top-five finishes and seven top 10s in his NCS career at TMS.

YOUNG GUNS 300 CLUB: Although Joey Logano was the youngest Cup driver to make it to 300 starts at age 26, followed by Kyle Busch at age 27. Jones joins a three-way tie with Chase Elliott and Richard Petty for those drivers who made their 300th start at age 28 in the Series.

BESHORE AT TMS: Crew chief Ben Beshore has two Cup Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway — one with Kyle Busch and one with John Hunter Nemechek. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Beshore has five starts as a crew chief at TMS, earning three victories with three different drivers: Kyle Busch (2019), Harrison Burton (2020), and John Hunter Nemechek (2023).

RIDE ALONG: Fans can ride along with the No. 43 and Erik Jones as he carries onboard cameras sponsored by AdventHealth, giving the fan multiple viewpoints of the 28-year-old driver as he navigates Texas Motor Speedway this weekend.

QUOTING ERIK JONES:

“Texas has been a place I’ve really enjoyed. Before and after the reconfiguration. I’ve won a handful of races there, both in Xfinity and Truck, and look forward to hopefully running well and up front in the No. 43 Advent Health Toyota Camry for my 300th start. It’s a place we have had some strong runs at, a place I have a good feel for and am comfortable at, and always look forward to it on the schedule.”

QUOTING BEN BESHORE:

“We’ve had some decent speed at a few of the intermediate tracks this year, and we’re confident we can combine everything we’ve learned to put a strong package under [Jones] this weekend. What we take away from Texas should help us build toward better results at Kansas and Charlotte as well.”

CLUB APPEARANCES

On Saturday afternoon in Mansfield, Texas, Jones will make an appearance on behalf of AdventHealth and Texas Health, promoting the new clinic in this location. This community event will feature a short question-and-answer session with Jones and some photo opportunities.

Later Saturday at 8:30 p.m. (Local time), Jones will go out to the Lonestar Circle Campgrounds and partake in some dueling piano fun.

On race day morning, Nemechek will visit the NASCAR Classics merchandise hauler and connect with fans and sign some autographs. The appearance on Sunday will start at 10:30 a.m. (Local Time).

TUNE IN:

The Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway will take place on Sunday, May 4th, at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, MAX, PRN, and SiriusXM – NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.