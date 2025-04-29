Spire Motorsports WÜRTH 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY Race Advance

In 13 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, Spire Motorsports has logged one top-10 and four top-20 finishes. Carson Hocevar earned a team-best 10th-place result in last year’s annual visit. Spire Motorsports fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet ZL1s in the Cup Series for Justin Haley, Michael McDowell and Carson Hocevar, respectively.

The Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLI will be televised live on FS1, Sunday, May 4 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 11th of 36 points-paying races on the 2025 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Justin Haley – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet ZL1

Justin Haley will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Katz Coffee Chevrolet ZL1 in Sunday’s Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY at Texas Motor Speedway.

Katz Coffee has been roasting Liquid Love since 2003, proudly fueling some of the Nation’s most celebrated chefs, coffee shops, and restaurants. As Texas’ largest specialty coffee roaster, Katz sources beans from the finest farms around the globe and roast them fresh daily in small batches to ensure every brew is perfect. Every cup is crafted to deliver bold flavor, a smooth finish, and the energy to power everything from daily routines to a day at the track. Born in the Lone Star State, Katz’s reach now stretches from coast to coast, and its coffee is enjoyed in communities from Seattle to Key West. Giving back to the community is as important as what’s in the coffee cup, through long-standing support of the PTSD Foundation of America and other local nonprofits, Katz is proud to stand for something bigger. Katz roasts with purpose, serves with passion, and always strives to Grow Together.

Last week at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Haley started 37th and ultimately came home 25th in the final rundown.

Haley scored a series/venue best third-place finish in November 2022 and is well accustomed to “The Great American Speedway” across all three of NASCAR’s national touring series. He finished 13th last fall in the Cup Series most recent visit to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The Winamac, Ind., native earned five top-10 finishes across six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Texas and notched a November 2018 win in CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competition that propelled him into the series’ Championship 4 race two weeks later. On top of the win, Haley boasts top-10 results in all five of his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the ultra-fast 1.5-mile Fort Worth quad-oval.

Over the course of his career, the newly minted 26-year-old, who celebrated his birthday Monday, has collected four NASCAR Xfinity Series checkered flags and three CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins, making him one of just 41 drivers in history to have earned wins across all three of NASCAR’s National Touring Series.

In total, Haley has made 51 Cup Series starts for Spire Motorsports, with the bulk of races coming during the 2021 season behind the wheel of the team’s No. 77 machine. In his second appearance amidst his return to Spire Motorsports at Talladega last October, Haley earned a seventh-place result, his first top 10 with the team since the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.

Justin Haley Quotes

Katz Coffee is hopping aboard this weekend. What are your thoughts about them joining you at Texas?

“I’m excited for Katz Coffee to ride along with me at Texas Motor Speedway. I’ve had a lot of great runs at Texas, so hopefully we can mix it up at the front of the field and compete for the win. Katz does a great job of fueling the men and women at Spire Motorsports with rich, great tasting coffee both at the shop and at the track every weekend. I’m not going out on a limb when I say Spire Motorsports and Katz Coffee have the best coffee game in the sport.”

Atop the No. 7 Box – Crew Chief Ryan Sparks

Ryan Sparks serves in a dual role as both Spire Motorsports Competition Director and crew chief for driver Justin Haley. The duo paired up for the first time at Kansas Speedway in September 2024.

The Winston Salem, N.C., native has called 175 NASCAR Cup Series races where he’s earned three top-five and nine top-10 finishes.

In total, Sparks has called six races at Texas Motor Speedway and calls a 14th-place finish (September 2022) a venue best while serving in a NASCAR Cup Series crew chief role.

Michael McDowell – Driver, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet ZL1

Michael McDowell will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 Delaware Life Chevrolet ZL1 for Sunday’s Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY at Texas Motor Speedway.

In 26 NASCAR Cup Series starts at the high-speed 1.5-mile tri oval, McDowell has logged a 26.4 average start and a 28.7 average finish. Over his last four starts, McDowell has earned an average starting position of 12.75 and a 19.5 average finish.

McDowell has led 18 laps at Texas with 12 of those laps coming in 2022, when the Glendale, Ariz., native qualified a venue-best fifth for the 334-lap contest.

The No. 71 Chevrolet will return to its teal-and-blue Delaware Life livery for Sunday’s 400-miler.

Delaware Life is an insurance and annuity company that empowers financial professionals with a wide array of customizable solutions. A subsidiary of Group 1001 Insurance Holdings LLC, Delaware Life focuses on delivering a seamless experience for advisors. The company understands how important it is to find the right fit for every client, every situation and every individual need. Delaware Life is passionate about equipping advisors with annuities that give their customers peace of mind and a successful future, allowing them to plan with confidence for whatever’s next.

McDowell qualified 13th in last season’s annual visit to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex but was saddled with a 35th-result following a mid-race incident.

The veteran racer qualified 14th last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway and came home with a solid 11th-place finish. He clocked the event’s fastest lap on Lap 120 with a time of 49.896 seconds. The lap’s average speed of 199.933 miles per hour stands as the fastest for a single lap in the history of the seventh generation NASCAR Cup Series car (2022-present).

The No. 71 team has earned 11th-place results three times this season, (Daytona, Circuit of the Americas, Talladega) falling just one position shy of its first top 10 of the year.

McDowell has claimed three Xfinity Fastest Lap awards, clocking the fastest lap in the Daytona 500, last month at Phoenix Raceway, and again last weekend at Talladega. He stands as the only driver across all three national series to have secured three bonus points through the recently unveiled program.

The Arizona native secured Spire Motorsports’ first Busch Light Pole Award last month at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His 28.833-second lap marks the fastest lap in the Gen-7 era (2022-present) at the 1.5-mile Nevada oval.

Michael McDowell Quotes:

What are the challenges of Texas as the track continues to age?

“The bump in Turn Four on the high side is a big challenge, especially during restarts. The track is very daunting still to this day, even as it ages, because the speeds are so high and these cars are right on the edge. Now, you have some of that character with those bumps, and our cars are so low that when you bottom out, they take off. I wasn’t the only car to back it into the fence there while trying to get clear. We saw a few other guys do that last year as well. It just shows that typically Cup guys don’t make a ton of mistakes, and we saw a lot of mistakes there, which proves how challenging the race track is. It’s still one of those places that it can take your breath away.”

Atop the No. 71 Box – Crew Chief Travis Peterson

Across two Cup Series attempts at Texas Motor Speedway, crew chief Travis Peterson has led McDowell to an average start of 15.0 paired with an average finish of 25.0.

As a race engineer at JR Motorsports, the West Bend, Wis., native helped Chase Elliott to Victory Lane in 2014. After qualifying 6th, the team dominated the race and led 38 of the 200 laps en route to Elliott’ first of three wins during his Xfinity Rookie season.

Prior to his time as a crew chief, the 33 year-old worked as a race engineer for Dale Earnhardt Jr., at Hendrick Motorsports where he recorded an average finish of 4.0 across four NASCAR Cup Series attempts, including a runner up finish in 2016.

Carson Hocevar – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet ZL1

Carson Hocevar will make his third NASCAR Cup Series start at Texas Motor Speedway, just one week after scoring a sixth-place result at Talladega Superspeedway in the No. 77 Chili’s Ride the ‘Dente Chevrolet ZL1.

The four-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race winner has made three CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Texas, earning the black cowboy hat in what marked his first trip to CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Victory Lane in April 2023. In total, he has collected two top-fives at the 1.5-mile Fort Worth oval, in addition to an 11th-place result in his first appearance

The Portage, Mich., native finished 10th in his most recent Cup Series start at Texas. In both races he contested at the Fort Worth mile-and-a-half track, Hocevar qualified and finished inside the top 20.

Hocevar will climb behind the wheel of the western-themed Chili’s Bar & Grill machine for a third-straight Cup Series race, but only after making his return to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on Friday night. The No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado will also showcase the Ride the ‘Dente livery for the 167-lap SpeedyCash.com 250.

Chili’s is a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). Chili’s is known for its big mouth burgers, Chicken Crispers®, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. Chili’s takes its food seriously – but not themselves – because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Chili’s passion is making everyone feel special, and every day, ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across almost 1,600 restaurants in 27 countries and two territories. Chili’s hosts local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger and has raised more than $100 million benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through generous Guest donations. Find more information about Chili’s at chilis.com, follow on Twitter or Instagram, like them on Facebook or join Chili’s on TikTok.

Carson Hocevar Quotes

The No. 77 team has raced within the top 10 in the last two races and now you head to Texas where you’ve run well in both the Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. What are your expectations for this weekend’s race in Fort Worth?

“I’ve been excited to get to Texas and now even more excited to be able to return to the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. I’ve always done really well at Texas and feel like that’s a place where we can get a win in both series. We’ve been really strong on the intermediate tracks and it feels like we’re finally getting back to a place where we can consistently run up front. We’ve had a lot of fun with Chili’s the last few weeks and I’m ready to keep it going this week at their home track.”

Atop the No. 77 Box – Crew Chief Luke Lambert

Crew chief Luke Lambert has called 20 Cup Series races at Texas resulting in two top-10 finishes. The first was a 10th-place finish earned with Ryan Newman in November 2016 and the most recent in 2024 with Hocevar.

Lambert led Noah Gragson to a win in September 2022 after starting from the second position. Gragson claimed the pole position in the series’ first Texas visit of the year, adding to Lambert’s streak of guiding drivers to top-five starting positions at the track located in Fort Worth.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on March 21, 2025, when Kyle Larson took the checkered flag in the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.