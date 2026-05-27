Front Row Motorsports: Nashville Superspeedway NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Nashville Superspeedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Allegiance 200

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Event: Race 11 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Nashville Superspeedway (1.3-miles)

#of Laps: 150

Time/TV/Radio: 8:00 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Layne Riggs (2nd)

Chandler Smith (5th)

Layne Riggs Notes

Coming off of their Charlotte Motor Speedway win, Layne Riggs and the No. 34 team look ahead to the Nashville Superspeedway for the venue’s 150-lap race. In three previous NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the 1.3-mile oval, Riggs’ best finish came in the 2025 event, finishing third. Heading into Friday’s race, Riggs is second in the standings, just 11 points behind leader Kaden Honeycutt.

Love’s Travel Stops returns with Riggs and the No. 34 team for Friday’s race. Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack, or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. Love’s Rewards App users can also save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.

Riggs and the No. 34 team will also have Fleetguard on the truck this weekend. A global leading filtration brand within the Atmus Filtration Technologies portfolio, Fleetguard offers a full suite of filtration products for nearly all makes of vehicles and equipment across the truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine, and power generation vehicle, and equipment markets. Fleetguard heavy-duty filters give customers the ultimate protection for all their equipment. With availability in more than 45,000 independent aftermarket retail outlets globally, including approximately 5,800 locations in North America, Fleetguard products are available where customers need them and are backed by the competitive Fleetguard warranty.

“Winning at Charlotte was an unbelievable feeling, that’s our home race,” said Riggs. “We’re heading into Nashville with a ton of momentum, and just 11 points from leading the standings, so it would be awesome to knock down another win and grab that lead. Nashville is a challenging track, but our mile and mile-and-a-half program has really picked up this season so I know Front Row Motorsports will bring a fast track, it’s just a matter of minimizing mistakes and being there in the end.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Hometown: Bahama, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Hometown: Peoria, Arizona

Truck Chief: Brandon Selph

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Hometown: Hudson, Ohio

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Mechanic: Robert Benzenhafer

Hometown: Niceville, Florida

Interior Specialist: Brian Sliney

Hometown: Milford, New Hampshire

Spotter: Josh Williams

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transport Driver: James O’Neal

Hometown: Palm Bay, Florida

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Hometown: Ocala, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Stephen Chereek

Hometown: Tuckerton, New Jersey

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Hometown: Lexington, Mississippi

Jackman: Kendall Futrell

Hometown: Greenville, North Carolina

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Hometown: Kannapolis, North Carolina

Chandler Smith Notes

Following the race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Chandler Smith and the No. 38 team look to regain momentum this Friday in Nashville. Smith has two NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at the track with his best finish coming in 2024 with Joe Gibbs Racing, where he finished second. In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith has three starts. His best finish came in 2025 driving the No. 38 Ford, where he started 23rd and finished seventh.

Matheus Lumber will join Smith for the event. Founded in 1932, and family owned and operated ever since, Matheus Lumber Inc. is a premier supplier of forest products and building materials serving customers nationwide. Matheus proudly operates as a mill-direct distributor for the multifamily, mixed-use, and commercial construction markets, offering full-scope construction packages that include framing lumber, sheathing, engineered wood products, engineered trusses, rough framing hardware, building envelope systems, exterior siding and trim, windows, railings, and exterior doors. In addition to its construction expertise, Matheus also supports industrial customers with materials for bridge construction, pier and marina assembly, crane mats, and concrete form applications.

“Charlotte didn’t go as planned, and as a result we dropped a little bit in the standings, but there was a lot of positives to take away from that race,” said Smith. “Our mile-and-a-half program is getting stronger. It gives me a lot more confidence heading into Nashville knowing that our shop is churning out fast Fords that can be there in the end in any given race. I made a mistake on my end, in Charlotte, but all I can do is put that race behind me and take full advantage of the opportunities ahead, in Nashville.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Hometown: Talking Rock, Georgia

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Hometown: Vinton, Iowa

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Hometown: Shakopee, Minnesota

Engineer: Roland Kummel

Hometown: Mitterberg, Austria

Mechanic: Rowan Mason

Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska

Mechanic: Mahlon Borkholder

Hometown: Ulysses, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Hometown: Ashville, North Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Hometown: Panama, New York

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Josh Francos

Hometown: Weirton, West Virginia

Rear Tire Changer: Curtis Thompson

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Shane Perry

Hometown: Holly Springs, North Carolina

Fueler: Anthony Bryarly

Hometown: Columbiana, Ohio

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT MATHEUS LUMBER

Founded and family owned since 1932, Matheus Lumber Inc. is a premier supplier of forest products and building materials. Matheus is proud to serve as a comprehensive mill-direct distributor to Multifamily, Mixed-Use, and Commercial sectors nationwide. Our experience as a full-scope vendor allows us to provide complete construction packages to include: framing lumber, sheathing, EWP, engineered trusses, rough framing hardware, building envelope, exterior siding and trim, windows, railings, and exterior doors. In addition, Matheus also serves the Industrial consumer with materials for bridge construction, pier and marina assembly, crane mats, and concrete form.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.