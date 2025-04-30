Front Row Motorsports: Texas Motor Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

NASCAR Cup PR

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team
Texas Motor Speedway Competition Notes
Wurth 400

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025
Event: Race 12 of 38
Series: Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)
#of Laps: 267
Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on FS1/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland returns to the Lone Star State for 267 laps at the Texas Motor Speedway. Following his 16th place finish at the Talladega Superspeedway last weekend, Gilliland remains 28th in the Driver Championship points standings but heads into Fort Worth, Texas track with strong momentum to take a swing at the top-25.

Gilliland has built himself an impressive resume at the Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, earning one pole, one top-five, and three top-10’s in seven starts at the track.

Love’s Travel Stops returns to Gilliland’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend. Fans are encouraged to download the Love’s Connect App to unlock exclusive benefits and savings. Users can save 10¢ per gallon on gas and 15¢ per gallon on auto diesel, along with access to great mobile-only deals. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

“Texas is a tough track to navigate, but I’m confident that this No. 34 team will bring a fast Ford Mustang Dark Horse,” said Gilliland. “The speed is there; we just need to work on our execution in order to get the results.”
Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke
Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer
Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Christian Boller
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Courtney Edmonds
Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

