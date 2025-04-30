NASCAR Cup PR

HFT Advance | Texas

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Texas Event Info:
Date: Sunday, May 4
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Format: 267 Laps, 400.5 miles, Stages: 80-165-267
TV: FS1
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:
Friday: 5:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Friday: 6:10 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 11:05 a.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 12:10 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 2 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 3:30 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

  • Texas Motor Speedway hosts its lone race date of the season this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series embarks on the 11th race of 2025.
  • There have been eight different winners in the last eight NASCAR Cup Series races at TMS.
  • Nine of the last 12 winners in the NASCAR Xfinity Series were first time Texas winners, including Sam Mayer last season in the spring.

Cole Custer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer
Partner: Red Baron

Sheldon Creed Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney
Partner: Road Ranger

Sam Mayer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere
Partner: Andy’s Frozen Custard

Custer at Texas (Cup)
Starts: 4
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —

  • Custer makes his 5th Cup start at Texas this weekend, where he has a 26.8 average finish. His best finish came in the fall of 2020 when he finished 14th.
  • He has started inside the top-20 three times, rolling off P16 start in the fall of 2020 which is his best start. He boasts a 19.8 average starting position.
  • Custer has also made eight NXS starts at Texas, including seven top-10 finishes, five top-5 finishes and a win in 2018.

Creed at Texas (Xfinity)
Starts: 4
Wins: —
Top-10s: 2
Poles: —

  • Creed is set to make his 5th Xfinity start at Texas on Saturday, where he has two career top-10 finishes. His best finish came in the fall of 2022 when he finished 7th. Creed led two laps in last year’s race and finished 19th despite starting 15th.
  • His best career starting position was P13 in that same race, and he holds an average starting position of 18.3.

Mayer at Texas (Xfinity)
Starts: 5
Wins: 1 (2024)
Top-10s: 3
Poles: —

  • Mayer is in line for his 6th Xfinity start at Texas this weekend, coming off a win in last season’s fall race after starting 10th. He has three career top-10 finishes at TMS, and has an average finish of 12.6.
  • He has started inside the top-10 four times, and has an average starting position of 8.2, the fourth best of any track in the Xfinity Series (3+ starts).

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 34th): Custer is 34th in the Cup Series points standings through 10 races this season with 109 points.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 3rd, 00: 10th): Mayer sits second in the Xfinity points standings with 347 total points on the season, while Creed is in 10th place with 290 points heading into Texas this Saturday.

