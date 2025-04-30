HFT Advance | Texas

Texas Event Info:

Date: Sunday, May 4

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Format: 267 Laps, 400.5 miles, Stages: 80-165-267

TV: FS1

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Friday: 5:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday: 6:10 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 11:05 a.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 12:10 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3:30 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Texas Motor Speedway hosts its lone race date of the season this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series embarks on the 11th race of 2025.

There have been eight different winners in the last eight NASCAR Cup Series races at TMS.

Nine of the last 12 winners in the NASCAR Xfinity Series were first time Texas winners, including Sam Mayer last season in the spring.

Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: Red Baron

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Road Ranger

Sam Mayer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Andy’s Frozen Custard

Custer at Texas (Cup)

Starts: 4

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Custer makes his 5th Cup start at Texas this weekend, where he has a 26.8 average finish. His best finish came in the fall of 2020 when he finished 14th.

He has started inside the top-20 three times, rolling off P16 start in the fall of 2020 which is his best start. He boasts a 19.8 average starting position.

Custer has also made eight NXS starts at Texas, including seven top-10 finishes, five top-5 finishes and a win in 2018.

Creed at Texas (Xfinity)

Starts: 4

Wins: —

Top-10s: 2

Poles: —

Creed is set to make his 5th Xfinity start at Texas on Saturday, where he has two career top-10 finishes. His best finish came in the fall of 2022 when he finished 7th. Creed led two laps in last year’s race and finished 19th despite starting 15th.

His best career starting position was P13 in that same race, and he holds an average starting position of 18.3.

Mayer at Texas (Xfinity)

Starts: 5

Wins: 1 (2024)

Top-10s: 3

Poles: —

Mayer is in line for his 6th Xfinity start at Texas this weekend, coming off a win in last season’s fall race after starting 10th. He has three career top-10 finishes at TMS, and has an average finish of 12.6.

He has started inside the top-10 four times, and has an average starting position of 8.2, the fourth best of any track in the Xfinity Series (3+ starts).

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 34th): Custer is 34th in the Cup Series points standings through 10 races this season with 109 points.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 3rd, 00: 10th): Mayer sits second in the Xfinity points standings with 347 total points on the season, while Creed is in 10th place with 290 points heading into Texas this Saturday.