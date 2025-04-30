RFK Advance | Texas

Texas Event Info:
Date: Sunday, May 4
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Format: 267 Laps, 400.5 miles, Stages: 80-165-267
TV: FS1
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)
- Weekend Schedule:
- Saturday: 11:05 a.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- Saturday: 12:10 p.m., Cup Qualifying (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- Sunday: 3:30 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Pace Laps:
- Texas Motor Speedway hosts its lone race date of the season this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series embarks on the 11th race of 2025.
- There have been eight different winners in the last eight NASCAR Cup Series races at TMS.
- Jack Roush has 18 wins all-time at Texas, including nine in the NASCAR Cup Series.
- Brad Keselowski has 14 career top-10 finishes at Texas Motor Speedway, the third most among all active Cup drivers behind Joey Logano (15) and Kyle Busch (19).
- Chris Buescher’s 12.3 average starting position across the first 10 races is the sixth highest of any driver in the NASCAR Cup Series this season.
6 Team Info:
Driver: Brad Keselowski
Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins
Partner: Consumer Cellular
17 Team Info:
Driver: Chris Buescher
Crew Chief: Scott Graves
Partner: Fifth-Third Bank
- Obsidian Chemicals is always committed to customer service and has been serving the basin since 2018.
- Obsidian Chemicals is the premier chemistry manufacturer in the oil and gas industry, and is 100% Texas based and blended.
60 Team Info:
Driver: Ryan Preece
Crew Chief: Derrick Finley
Partner: Kroger / Sara Lee / Kraft Singles
Keselowski at Texas
Starts: 29
Wins: —
Top-10s: 14
Poles: 2 (2015, 2022)
- Keselowski makes his 30th Cup Series start at Texas this weekend. He has a 15.3 average finish at the 1.5-mile track with 14 top-10s, and three runner-up results in 2012, 2015 and 2024.
- He’s coming off six-straight top-10 finishes in Fort Worth, including a P2 result last fall after starting 22nd.
- Despite no victories at TMS, Keselowski has led 685 laps at the track, fourth-most of any track in his career.
- Keselowski earned the pole in 2022 and went on to lead 31 laps, one of two Texas poles in his Cup career (2015).
- He’s also qualified inside the top-10 in six of the last seven Texas races with an overall average starting position of 13.5.
- He made an additional 23 combined starts at Texas in the Xfinity and Truck Series with two NXS victories in 2013 and 2015.
Buescher at Texas
Starts: 15
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —
- Buescher makes his 16th Cup start at his home track of Texas this weekend. He’s coming off a 15th-place finish last spring.
- He qualified P2 at TMS in 2023, his best career qualifying effort at the track, and holds an average starting position of 21.7.
- Buescher also made five Xfinity starts at Texas with a best finish of ninth (2015).
Preece at Texas
Starts: 8
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —
- Preece is set for his 9th Cup start at Texas this weekend, where he posted a career-best finish of 12th at the track last spring.
- Preece holds a 28.1 average starting position at TMS, and is looking for his first start inside the top 20.
- Preece also made four Xfinity starts at Texas with a best finish of fifth (2018).
RFK Historically at Texas
Cup Wins: 9 (Jeff Burton, 1997; Mark Martin, 1998; Matt Kenseth, 2002, 2011; Greg Biffle, 2005, 2012; Carl Edwards, 2008, 2008)
- Dream Season: RFK won both the first NCS (Jeff Burton) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (Mark Martin) races at Texas in 1997. Burton began the afternoon from the fifth position and led 60 laps en route to the inaugural victory.
- Houston, We Don’t Have a Problem: RFK has earned nine NCS victories at Texas, dating back to the inaugural event in 1997. Former drivers Burton, Martin, Greg Biffle, Carl Edwards and Matt Kenseth have captured the checkered flag in the Lone Star State.
- J.R.’s ’08 Sweep: Edwards swept the 2008 NCS races for RFK at Texas, leading 335 laps in the two events.
- 9 a.m. in Dallas: RFK has started 156 NCS races at Texas, recording a total of nine victories, 39 top-five finishes, 62 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 15.9 and has led 2,557 laps. Biffle earned RFK’s most recent victory at Texas in the April 2012 event.
- North Dallas Forty: RFK has earned eight victories, 26 top-five finishes, 47 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 13th at Texas in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. RFK won three of the first four races at the 1.5-mile oval.
- Jack Roush: TMS Hall of Famer: Based on the strength of RFK’s numerous accomplishments at Texas, team owner Jack Roush was inducted into the Texas Motor Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.
- Tale of the Tape: RFK has started 307 races all-time at Texas Motor Speedway, recording 18 wins, 77 top-fives and 136 top-10s. RFK Fords have captured 10 poles at the 1.5-mile track and led 3500+ laps while turning more than 113,000 miles.
RFK Texas Wins
1997 Burton Cup
1997 Martin NXS
1998 Martin Cup
1999 Martin NXS
2000 Martin NXS
2000 Biffle Truck
2002 Kenseth Cup
2005-1 Biffle Cup
2005-2 Edwards Cup
2007-1 Kenseth NXS
2008-1 Edwards Cup
2008-2 Edwards Cup
2010-2 Edwards NXS
2011-1 Edwards NXS
2011-2 Bayne NXS
2011-1 Kenseth Cup
2012-1 Biffle Cup
2012-1 Stenhouse NXS
Last Time Out & Where They Stand
Talladega: Buescher: 34th, Keselowski: 36th, Preece: 38th.
Points Standings (17: 13th, 60: 18th, 6: 32nd): Buescher dropped one position to P13, while Preece is 18th and Keselowski is 32nd entering Texas next weekend.