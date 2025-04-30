Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 04.30.25

This Week in Motorsports: April 28 – May 4, 2025

NCS/NXS/NCTS: Texas Motor Speedway – May 2-4

ARCA EAST: Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway – May 3

PLANO, Texas (April 30, 2025) – NASCAR is back in the Lone Star State, this time at Texas Motor Speedway as the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series take on the mile-and-a-half oval this weekend. The ARCA Menards Series East is also in action this weekend at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for its third race of 2025.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NXS

Wallace continuing strong run … With an eighth-place finish at Talladega last weekend, Bubba Wallace has three top-10 finishes in the last five Cup Series races, currently sitting seventh in the series points standings. The driver of the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing comes to Texas Motor Speedway, where he’s found recent success with back-to-back top-10 finishes and a pole position in 2023.

Jones makes 300th Cup Series start … Sunday afternoon’s race at Texas Motor Speedway will be the 300th in the Cup Series career for Erik Jones of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. The driver of the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE in his ninth full-time Cup Series season, and has three race victories, 38 top-fives and 90 top-10s to his credit. This will also be Jones’ 14th career start at Texas, where he’s found success in the past with seven top-10 finishes in his previous 13 starts.

Herbst back in No. 19 GR Supra … For the second time this season, Riley Herbst is piloting the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) Toyota GR Supra in the Xfinity Series – adding double duty to his plate with his full-time efforts in the Cup Series with 23XI Racing this weekend in Texas. Herbst ran for JGR in the Xfinity Series race earlier this season at Circuit of the Americas (COTA). Herbst has made eight previous Xfinity Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, with a career-best finish of fifth in 2022.

Heim aims to continue strong streak … Corey Heim has had a strong start to the 2025 Truck Series season, with six top-10 finishes or better in the first seven races, including five straight, which includes his two wins at Daytona International Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Heim’s top-10 streak dates back to last season as well, with the Toyota Development Driver scoring such finishes in 12 of the last 14 Truck Series races going back to the Milwaukee Mile last August. Heim makes his fourth Truck Series start at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, where he’s finished inside the top-10 in each of the previous three races.

Friesen back at favorable Texas … Stewart Friesen and his No. 52 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro team return to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend – a track that has served the Canadian driver well over the course of his career. Friesen has top-10 finishes in six of his 12 career starts at the mile-and-a-half oval, which includes his 2022 win. Another top-10 finish would be paramount for Friesen as he pushes for a Playoff spot, currently sitting 10th in the series points standings.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series East

Reaves goes for another victory … After his historic win at Five Flags Speedway last month, where he became the youngest ARCA Menards Series East winner in history, Max Reaves is back with JGR and the No. 18 Toyota Camry this weekend at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. In that race, which was his ARCA Menards Series East debut, Reaves led 92 of the 150 race laps from pole to capture victory. Another win by Reaves this weekend would also give Toyota and JGR its third consecutive ARCA Menards Series East victory to begin the season, as Brent Crews took home victory at Rockingham Speedway two weeks ago.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.