NTT IndyCar

Hauger Leads Fast Andretti Pack in Opening Barber Practice

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Friday, May 2, 2025) – Dennis Hauger continued the impressive start to his INDY NXT by Firestone career by leading practice Friday for the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park.

Andretti Global rookie Hauger, from Norway, was quickest in the 45-minute session with a lap of 1 minute, 12.1621 seconds in the No. 28 Rental Group car. Formula 2 race winner Hauger won the pole and led every lap of the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2.

“It was a good run,” Hauger said. “As a team, we seem strong today. I think we still have some things to work on and feel like there was still some time in there for me. But a good start, and it’s good to see we sort of left off where we ended in St. Pete.”

Caio Collet, in his second season in the INDYCAR development series, was second at 1:12.4694 in the No. 76 HMD Motorsports machine. Veteran teammate Josh Pierson ended up third at 1:12.7627 in the No. 14 HMD Motorsports car.

Rookie Lochie Hughes clocked in fourth at 1:12.7689 in the No. 26 McGinley Clinic/USF Pro Championship car. Hughes finished second to Andretti Global teammate Hauger in his series debut at St. Petersburg.

Andretti Global ended up with all four of its drivers in the top six of the time sheets. Veteran Salvador de Alba was the third Andretti driver in the top five, as he ended up at 1:12.7865 in the No. 27 Grupo Indi car. Andretti Global veteran James Roe was sixth at 1:12.8097 in the No. 29 Topcon machine.

There was one incident with contact that triggered a red flag 19 minutes into the session. Rookie Evagoras Papasavvas, making his first series start, nosed into the tire barrier in the final turn of the 17-turn, 2.3-mile natural-terrain road course in the No. 24 HMD Motorsports car. He was unhurt.

Up next is another practice at 10:10 a.m. ET Saturday, followed by qualifying at 1:30 p.m. ET. FS1, the FOX Sports app and the INDYCAR Radio Network will provide live coverage of both sessions.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
CHEVROLET IN INDYCAR: BARBER MOTORSPORTS PARK RACE WEEKEND ADVANCE
Next article
Prospects of wet weather qualifying

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Texas - Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:02
Video thumbnail
Cindric wins wild photo finish at Talladega Superspeedway
01:49
Video thumbnail
NCS Talladega Race Winner Austin Cindric No 2 Team Penske Ford post race Q&A
17:46
Video thumbnail
Austin Cindric edges Ryan Preece for thrilling Cup victory at Talladega
03:03

Latest articles

CHEVROLET IN INDYCAR: BARBER MOTORSPORTS PARK FRIDAY PRACTICE RECAP

Official Release -
Will Power showed the way for Chevrolet in today’s first practice session for the Children of Alabama INDY Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park.
Read more

Ericsson Jumps to Top in Opening Barber Practice

Official Release -
Ericsson led the opening practice Friday for the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix powered by AmFirst at Barber Motorsports Park
Read more

NASCAR SUPERSTAR KEVIN HARVICK INDUCTED INTO TEXAS MOTORSPORTS HALL OF FAME

Official Release -
Nine-time TMS winner Kevin Harvick was officially inducted into the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame during Friday’s Speedway Children’s Charities luncheon presented by Würth in The Speedway Club.
Read more

Prospects of wet weather qualifying

Tucker White -
There exists a joke in the NASCAR world that if you want to end a drought, bring NASCAR to town. Except in this case, INDYCAR brings the rain.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category