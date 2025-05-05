Berry’s Texas Run Ends with a Spin

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Würth Mustang Dark Horse got off to a fast start in Sunday’s Würth 400 Presented by LIQUI MOLY at Texas Motor Speedway. But their great run ended prematurely when Berry, the race leader, spun while passing a lapped car. Berry, who led 41 of the 125 laps he had completed at that point, took the Würth Mustang to the garage and returned to the race 85 laps in arrears. He picked up five positions to finish 32nd.

Berry started Sunday’s 400-miler from seventh place and fell in line in sixth place once the green flag flew. He moved to second place after a round of pit stops following a spin by Erik Jones at Lap 25. He held that spot for most of the remainder of Stage One, eventually ending that 80-lap segment in third place and earning eight Stage points.

Berry took the lead on a round of pit stops during the Stage break, pulled away from the pack and led 41 straight circuits before his spin.

“The car was really good,” Berry said in a televised interview. “I could tell early on that our car was really strong, especially after the first pit stop when we made an adjustment. It was really good and we got out front and felt really good about it.”

Then came the incident that put him out of the race.

“Just started to approach the lapped traffic,” he said. “You have no choice but to run the opposite lane. Your car is never going to turn if you follow them. I went around the 62 and felt pretty decent about it. Then caught the 51 and was working on the 51 and hit that bump and got loose.

“Obviously in these cars, especially at a place like this, if you are going to be fast, it is going to be uncomfortable and you are going to be on edge. Unfortunately it bit us today.”

Berry said he hated the way things turned out, especially with his sponsor, Würth, also being title sponsor of the race, but he didn’t apologize for being aggressive.

“I definitely have to look back and see what I could have done differently, but in the end I think I am more afraid of being slow than spinning out like that,” he said.

Berry and the No. 21 team will regroup and head to Kansas Speedway for next Sunday’s AdventHealth 400.

About Würth

Würth is Quality. The Würth Companies of North America provide customers with everything they need to succeed in the Automotive, Industrial and Woodworking Industries. From body shops to fleet garages, Wurth USA is the leading supplier of high-quality products and services for the transportation maintenance and repair industry. Würth Industry of North America specializes in the creation and management of vendor managed inventory programs for industrial production. With 420,000 line items available, Würth Industry of North America is the most complete C parts supplier in the industry. Würth North American Wood Division companies build strong partnerships for the cabinet and woodworking professional by providing premier manufacturer brands combined with superior delivery systems through their own fleet. The Würth Group’s 400 companies throughout 84 countries proudly serve over 3 million customers every day.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.