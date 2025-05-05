Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY

No. 10 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Camaro ZL1

Start: 23rd

Stage 1 Finish: 32nd

Stage 2 Finish: 20th

Finish: 12th

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 team started Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway from the 23rd position and quickly settled in to the top 25. An early caution on lap 20 brought the field to pit road for the first stop of the day. Unfortunately, the team was tagged with a penalty for being over the wall too soon. As a result, Dillon was forced to restart the race from the tail end of the field in the 38th position and only advanced a few positions to finish the opening stage in 34th. During the second stage, the team improved the handling of the No. 10 Chevy and stayed focused on passing one car at a time. Dillon was scored in 20th at the end of the second stage. Early in the final stage, Dillon was able to crack the top 10 before a pit stop mishap on the lap 219 caution dropped Dillon to 17th. On lap 235, Dillon was forced three-wide and contact with a competitor dropped the No. 10 team to 27th. With multiple cautions during the final 30 laps of the race, Dillon was able to gain multiple spots before restarting the race for the final time on lap 269 from the 19th position. Focused on the front, Dillon took advantage of the overtime finish to gain seven positions to earn a 12th-place finish.

“A great finish to our day in Texas. Certainly an up-and-down day. We made a lot of mistakes, but had a fast enough car to recover and hold on at times throughout the race. We got knocked out of the way near the end, but we had an amazing final restart and passed six or seven cars in one lap to end up 12th. I feel like we got the finish that we deserved after a very up-and-down day and proud of the effort of our team to rebound after running well at Talladega and not getting to finish that we deserved.” – Ty Dillon

No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 10th

Stage 1 Finish: 29th

Stage 2 Finish: 16th

Finish: 36th

When the first caution of the day came out, Allmendinger was running ninth. The team came to pit road and had an issue with the pit gun hose on the left rear, resulting in a long pit stop. The No. 16 restarted in 30th and battled handing for the remainder of the first stage and throughout then second stage. By the lap 88 caution, Allmendinger had driven up to 16th place. On lap 172, Allmendinger was running in 13th place when he was involved in a wreck, sustaining damage that ultimately ended the day. Allmendinger was relegated to a 36th place finish.



