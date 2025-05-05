JOEY LOGANO CLAIMS TEXAS VICTORY IN NASCAR OVERTIME

FORT WORTH, TX – May 5, 2025 – Team Penske’s Joey Logano won Sunday’s Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, marking his first win of the 2025 season and the 37th of his NASCAR Cup Series career. This victory also represents Ford’s 744th all-time win in NASCAR Cup Series history and the 103rd Cup Series triumph for Team Penske with Ford.

“Congratulations to Roger, Mike, Paul, Joey, and everyone at Team Penske on the race win at Texas,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “It was impressive to see the No. 22 Ford Mustang work its way through the field and fight for the checkered flag. We’re proud to partner with Ford Performance to provide the power that helps bring these victories to life.”

“I am so proud of the team. Proud to finally get AAA Insurance into victory lane. They have been a partner of mine since I have been at Penske, so 13 or 14 years and we have yet to win with them so it was awesome to get that done here. The JL Kids Crew is here so we will have fun with them in victory lane. A lot of people here. My family is at home, but hey, Brittany and the kids, I love you guys. It is going to be a fun night,” commented Logano.

Team Penske’s Austin Cindric started Sunday’s Wurth 400 from P3 with Wood Brothers Racing’s Josh Berry in P7. Stage 1 set the tone for an action-packed race, with Austin Cindric leading the charge. Cindric, fresh off a victory at Talladega, showcased his momentum by leading the early laps of the race. After leading 49 consecutive laps, Tyler Reddick briefly took the lead on lap 74, but Cindric reclaimed the lead to secure the Stage 1 win with a 0.687-second advantage over Reddick. Wood Brothers Racing’s Josh Berry finished the stage in P3 and RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher finished in P5. Josh Berry led the field into Stage 2 after a strong pit stop performance. After several cautions, 3 Ford Performance drivers finished Stage 2 in the top 10: RFK Racing’s Ryan Preece in P4, Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney in P8, and Team Penske’s Joey Logano in P9. The Team Penske teammates continued to surge to the front to close out the race. With four laps remaining, Logano passed Michael McDowell for the lead. Shortly after, a late caution sent the race into overtime. On the final restart, Logano and Blaney led the field to green. Logano surged ahead through the first two turns, while Ross Chastain advanced into second place. Logano maintained his advantage, crossing the finish line 0.346 seconds ahead of Chastain.

Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney finished the race in P3.

The Xfinity Series also raced at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, where Haas Factory Team’s Sam Mayer finished in P5, AM Racing’s Harrison Burton finished in P6, and RSS Racing’s Ryan Sieg finished in P8.

The Xfinity Series takes a two-week break while the Cup Series travels to Kansas City, Kansas this week and races at Kansas Speedway.

