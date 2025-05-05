Jesse Love to Make Two Additional NASCAR Cup Series Starts in the No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing

C4 Ultimate Energy® to Sponsor Races at Kansas Speedway and Richmond Raceway

WELCOME, N.C. (May 5, 2025) – Richard Childress Racing announced today that NASCAR Xfinity Series championship contender Jesse Love will make two additional NASCAR Cup Series starts in the No. 33 Chevrolet during the 2025 season. Love will pilot the C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet this Sunday, May 11 at Kansas Speedway and August 16 at Richmond Raceway.

Less than a month removed from his Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway, Love posted an impressive top-20 qualifying effort and completed all laps in his inaugural start. The 20-year-old continued to gain experience behind the wheel of a premier series vehicle, when Love piloted the No. 62 Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I’m looking forward to being back behind the wheel of the No. 33 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet this weekend at Kansas,” said Love. “Kansas has been a great track for me throughout my career and to have the opportunity to run the Cup car consecutive weeks on a mile-and-a-half track is going to be valuable experience. The focus for these races is to continue learning and understanding how this car feels compared to other cars that I’ve raced in the past.”

Love currently holds the fourth position in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings. Through 12 races in his full-time campaign, the Menlo Park, California native has earned one win, two poles, three top-five, and eight top-10 finishes, while leading a total of 156 laps.

Nutrabolt, owner of C4®, is the No. 1 selling global pre-workout brand and one of the fastest growing energy drink companies in the country. Making its C4 Ultimate Energy (300mg) product line-up more delicious and even cooler, Nutrabolt recently introduced the Frost collection – a product extension available in three flavors that will also unveil a unique can technology that transitions from silver to blue when the can is cold and ready to drink.

The green flag for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway will wave at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 11. Watch live television coverage on FS1 and listen to flag-to-flag coverage on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. For more information, please visit rcrracing.com.

About Nutrabolt:

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company’s disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (America’s #1 BCAA brand), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since our founding 20 years ago, our goal has been to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers and communities around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt’s portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit nutrabolt.com.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2025 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).