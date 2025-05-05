Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Texas

Würth 400 – Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas – May 4, 2025

AUSTIN CINDRIC No. 2 DISCOUNT TIRE FORD MUSTANG

START: 3RD STAGE 1: 1ST STAGE 2: 19TH FINISH: 25TH POINTS: 14TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Austin Cindric’s promising run in the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway ended with a 25th-place finish following a late-race setback. After qualifying third, he quickly moved into the lead following a strategic pit stop for right-side tires on Lap 22. Cindric capitalized on the advantage, leading the field and securing the Stage 1 victory to earn valuable points. He then headed to pit road for fresh tires and adjustments to help a tight-handling Discount Tire Ford Mustang. As the race progressed, the handling issues persisted, and he returned to pit road during a caution on Lap 126 for additional service. At the conclusion of Stage 2, Cindric was scored in 19th. A series of cautions disrupted the rhythm of the final stage, slowing the field on multiple occasions. With just over 50 laps remaining, Cindric made a green-flag pit stop just before a caution was displayed. Running deep in the field, the No. 2 team took the wave around and restarted 25th. Trouble struck on Lap 248 when Cindric was collected in a multi-car incident that left his Mustang with heavy right-front damage. After lengthy repairs on pit road, he returned to the track and worked through two more cautions before ultimately finishing 25th.

CINDRIC’S THOUGHTS: “The team did a great job bringing us a really fast Discount Tire Ford Mustang to the track. We had a strong start and led laps early; it’s just unfortunate we don’t have the finish to show for it. We’ll take the positives and keep building.”

RYAN BLANEY No. 12 MENARDS/KNAUF FORD MUSTANG

START: 24TH STAGE 1: 21ST STAGE 2: 8TH FINISH: 3RD POINTS: 7TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Ryan Blaney came away with his fourth top-five finish of the season Sunday at Texas in a third-place effort for the No. 12 Menards/Knauf Ford Mustang. After a 21st-place finish in Stage 1, Blaney began to put his long-run speed on display to work his way into the top-10 by lap 139 in the second segment. Blaney ultimately settled for a ninth-place finish in Stage 2 after a caution for debris on lap 162 signaled the end of the stage, but he was a mainstay in the top-five over the course of the final run of the afternoon as the Menards/Knauf Ford worked its way up to second in the running order by lap 196. Several cautions over the last 40 laps saw Blaney take restarts from the first two rows as he challenged for the top spot in the closing laps. While running second with four laps remaining, the caution flag flew to set up a green-white-checkered finish as Blaney chose to restart from the outside of row one alongside teammate Joey Logano. Blaney stayed door-to-door with the No. 22 through the entry of turn one, but was unable to take over the race lead from the second lane as he ultimately took the checkered flag third.

BLANEY’S THOUGHTS: “I don’t know. The one time I didn’t pick the outside [lane on the restart] the 71 got the lead and then I couldn’t get it back. I appreciate the team. The 12 car was a fast car today. Hopefully it will work itself out.”

JOEY LOGANO No. 22 AAA FORD MUSTANG

START: 27TH STAGE 1: 19TH STAGE 2: 9TH FINISH: 1ST POINTS: 9TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Joey Logano and the No. 22 AAA Ford Mustang prevailed in a green-white-checkered finish Sunday as the three-time Cup Series Champion notched his 37th-career win and first at Texas since the 2014 spring race at the 1.5-mile track. The victory extends Logano’s streak to 14 consecutive seasons with at least one Cup Series win, marking the longest active streak in the series. Logano started from 27th Sunday – marking the lowest starting position in a Cup Series win in his career – and methodically worked his way through the field over the course of the 400-mile event to get in contention for the win in the final stage. Following a caution with 31 laps to go, Logano lined up to restart from row three and went from sixth to third on the opening lap as he began his charge to the front for his first win of the 2025 season. Logano was locked into a battle for the lead with the No. 71 in the closing laps as the No. 22 AAA Ford was blocked all the way to the bottom of the backstretch, but Logano prevailed in turn three to take over the top spot with four to go. As Logano began to stretch his lead, a caution on the following lap set up an overtime finish as he lined up to take the green flag alongside teammate Ryan Blaney in what proved to be the final restart of the afternoon. Logano held his line on the bottom of turns one and two and was able to clear the No. 12 off the exit of the corner and kept the field in his mirror to take the checkered flag at Texas.

LOGANO’S THOUGHTS: “The sport changes so quickly. It is crazy how you can just ride these roller coasters. I am so proud of the team. Proud to finally get AAA Insurance into victory lane. They have been a partner of mine since I have been at Penske, so 13 or 14 years and we have yet to win with them so it was awesome to get that done here. A couple of times we had a really tough pit stall situation and the pit crew did a good job of managing that. We just grabbed a couple here and there. The car was fast, I knew that yesterday. We just were grinding it out, a couple here and a couple there and eventually we get the win. It is nice to get one, really nice.”

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway for the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 11. Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1 with in-car camera angles available all race long through the MAX Driver Cam.