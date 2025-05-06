Morgan & Morgan Renews Partnership with Richard Childress Racing

America’s largest injury law firm to continue sponsorship of NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch

WELCOME, N.C. (May 6, 2025) – Morgan & Morgan, America’s largest injury law firm, has renewed a multi-year, multi-race partnership with Richard Childress Racing. Morgan & Morgan first partnered with RCR in 2023 to become the first race team trial injury law firm sponsorship within the NASCAR Cup Series. The partnership has grown based on shared interests in cause marketing and an innovative approach to business.

Morgan & Morgan’s first race with RCR in 2025 will be with two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch, who will race the No. 8 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet at the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on August 31, 2025. The race will air live on USA Network beginning at 6 p.m. EST.

“Richard Childress Racing has been an incredible partner to us for the past two years, and we’re thrilled to be able to extend our partnership,” said Dan Morgan, Managing Partner of Morgan & Morgan. “RCR and their drivers share the same values and passion that we do as a firm in giving back to the community, and we’re excited to continue to work together. We know that Kyle has some of the best fans in NASCAR, and we’re excited to see him continuing to represent Morgan & Morgan on the track beginning with Darlington Raceway in August.”

“We pride ourselves on innovative partnerships and look forward to continuing our relationship with Morgan & Morgan,” said Richard Childress, chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “The firm’s family focus and commitment to the communities they serve aligns well with the way we operate our team. We value their support and look forward to building additional success together.”

About Morgan & Morgan:

As America’s largest injury law firm, with lawyers licensed in all 50 states, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $25 billion for over 700,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our “For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, Norfolk Southern, and Eli Lilly, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California. Learn more at www.forthepeople.com.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2025 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet). Learn more at www.rcrracing.com.