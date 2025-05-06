Carolina Handling Partners with McDowell, Spire Motorsports for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 6, 2025) — A four-tire stop can be completed in under nine seconds, showcasing speed and teamwork from NASCAR’s top athletes. Likewise, Carolina Handling’s 1.1-hour average response time for breakdown calls outperforms the competition, highlighting its exceptional commitment to service and reliability.

Carolina Handling, an industry leader in integrated material handling solutions and a cornerstone for Raymond Solutions’ support center in the Southeast, will partner with Michael McDowell, driver of Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 Chevrolet ZL1 for the Oct. 19 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

“Carolina Handling is thrilled to partner with Spire Motorsports, an organization that shares our core values of respect, teamwork and innovation, and aligns with our drive to be elite in service to each other, our customers and our community,” said Brent Hillabrand, President and CEO of Carolina Handling. “Our affiliation with Spire Motorsports and winning NASCAR driver Michael McDowell gives the Carolina Handling brand significant visibility and offers us the opportunity for dynamic customer, associate and consumer engagement.”

Talladega Superspeedway is a cornerstone on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule and a playoff venue known for its high-speed, nose-to-tail action where the difference between winning and losing almost always comes down to fractions of a second.

The 2021 Daytona 500 champion joined Spire Motorsports for the 2025 season, bringing with him a background of leadership and proven track experience throughout his 18 years competing in NASCAR’s premier division. Under the guidance of crew chief Travis Peterson, McDowell is always one to watch on superspeedways. In his most recent appearance at the high-banked 2.66-mile oval, McDowell turned in an impressive 11th-place finish.

What started in a North Carolina gas station with just five associates in 1966, Carolina Handling has developed into a one-stop shop for all integrated logistics across the southeast.

Carolina Handling, headquartered in Charlotte, has been the leading provider of innovative warehouse solutions, including forklifts, automation systems, and fleet management services. The company’s commitment to integrating automation solutions with confidence paired with the high-performance standards of NASCAR and Spire Motorsports creates a seamless partnership for both teams.

“I think this is the perfect opportunity to showcase how our industries can continue to integrate technology into our workforce with confidence,” said McDowell. “Being able to represent a company that has such a strong tie to the Carolinas is important for not only our industry, but our community as well. I am excited to represent the hardworking men and women of Carolina Handling. It should be a great race at Talladega this fall, and we are looking forward to having them join the Spire team.”

The YellaWood 500 from Talladega Superspeedway will be televised live on NBC Sunday, October 19 beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 34th of 36 points-paying races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Carolina Handling…

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling in one of the Southeast’s leading integrated material handling solutions providers and the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone. The company provides forklifts and automation solutions for manufacturers, warehouses and distribution centers, along with parts, racking, storage, lighting and dock and door equipment.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Carolina Handling operates branch offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Birmingham, Alabama; Greensboro, North Carolina; Raleigh, North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina; and an Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, South Carolina. The company has more than 800 associates. For more information, visit carolinahandling.com.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on March 21, 2025, when Kyle Larson took the checkered flag in the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.