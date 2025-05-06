Spire Motorsports AdventHealth 400 Race Advance

In 22 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Spire Motorsports has logged one top-10 and three top-20 finishes. Zane Smith earned a team-best 10th-place result in last fall’s Hollywood Casino 400. Spire Motorsports fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet ZL1s in the Cup Series for Justin Haley, Michael McDowell and Carson Hocevar, respectively.

The AdventHealth 400 will be televised live on FS1, Sunday, May 11 beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 12th of 36 points-paying races on the 2025 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Justin Haley – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet ZL1

Justin Haley will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 NationsGuard Chevrolet ZL1 in Sunday’s Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway.

The Winamac, Ind., racer has recorded eight Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway. Over those eight races, Haley has logged a 28.0 average start, a 26.6 average finish and earned tallied top-20 showings.

NationsGuard is an innovator in the automotive finance and insurance (F&I) space. NationsGuard programs are designed to maximize sales, profit, CSI, customer retention and deliver consistent, measurable results through disciplined monitoring and continuous improvement. Its process measures every key element of a dealer’s program – from vehicle inspection efficiency to service advisor performance. NationsGuard targets and eliminates waste and inefficiency wherever it’s found, while maintaining process improvements, making changes where necessary, and relentlessly pursuing perfection.

Last week at Texas Motor Speedway, Haley overcame multiple setbacks, to secure his fourth top-15 finish of the season.

In NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at Kansas Speedway, Haley earned a pair of venue best fourth-place finishes in October 2019 and 2021. He’s earned a 9.8 average start, a 5.3 average finish and came home no worse than seventh over four starts.

In his lone ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas, Haley started fourth and finished sixth (Oct. 2017).

Over the course of his career, the newly minted 26-year-old has collected four NASCAR Xfinity Series checkered flags and three CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins, making him one of just 41 drivers in history to have earned wins across all three of NASCAR’s National Touring Series.

Haley made his first start in NASCAR’s premier division for Spire Motorsports at Talladega Superspeedway on April 28, 2019 – his 20th birthday. Sunday will mark Haley’s 156th career NASCAR Cup Series start. Over the course of the last seven seasons, the 26-year-old racer has notched one win, five top fives, 17 top 10s and led 103 laps.

In total, Haley has made 52 Cup Series starts for Spire Motorsports, with the bulk of races coming during the 2021 season behind the wheel of the team’s No. 77 machine.

Justin Haley Quotes

You have to feel good about a top 15 last weekend and Spire Motorsports’ overall performance at Texas Motor Speedway. How does that buoy your optimism coming into this weekend?

“When you look at the speed Spire Motorsports has at the mile-and-a-halves and if you look at how the team performed as a whole last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, there’s no reason not to be optimistic about Kansas.”

Atop the No. 7 Box – Crew Chief Ryan Sparks

Ryan Sparks serves in a dual role as both Spire Motorsports Competition Director and crew chief for driver Justin Haley.

As a race engineer in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sparks helped Austin Dillon to a second-place finish in 2012 at Kansas Speedway during his time with Richard Childress Racing.

The Winston-Salem, N.C., native has called 176 NASCAR Cup Series races where he’s earned three top-five and nine top-10 finishes.

Michael McDowell – Driver, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet ZL1

Michael McDowell will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 Gainbridge Chevrolet ZL1 in Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

In 27 NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval, the 40-year-old has posted an average starting position of 25.3 and an average finish of 26.9. Over his last 10 starts at the track in the heartland of America, he has improved those numbers to an 18.1 average start and a 16.8 average finish, including four top-10 starts.

The No. 71 Chevrolet will return to its black-and-blue Gainbridge livery for Sunday’s 400-mile race.

Founded in 2018, Gainbridge® is an insurtech subsidiary of Group 1001 that empowers consumers to take control of their financial future with solutions that are accessible to everyone, no matter their budget or financial knowledge. Its platform provides access to financial products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology with no complexity or hidden fees. Gainbridge® is headquartered in Zionsville, Ind. For more information, visit www.gainbridge.io or follow and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

The father-of-five qualified eighth in last year’s spring race at Kansas Speedway, where he earned his only top-10 finish at the venue.

The 18-year Cup Series veteran has made two Xfinity Series starts and one ARCA Menards Series start at the track, highlighted by a notable 11th-place finish in the fifth race of the 2007 ARCA season.

Texas Motor Speedway was a rollercoaster for McDowell and his Travis Peterson-led team. After a fifth-place qualifying run, the No. 71 team led a season-high 19 laps and ran up front during the closing stages. However, his strong run ended after a late-race incident left him 26th in the final rundown.

The No. 71 team has earned 11th-place results three times this season, (Daytona, Austin, Talladega) and is still in search of its first top 10 of the year.

McDowell has claimed three Xfinity Fastest Lap awards this season, clocking the fastest lap in the Daytona 500, at Phoenix Raceway, and again at Talladega Superspeedway. He stands as the only driver in the Cup Series to have secured three bonus points via the recently unveiled program.

The Arizona native secured Spire Motorsports’ first Busch Light Pole Award last month at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His 28.833-second lap marks the fastest lap in NASCAR’s seventh-generation Cup Series car (2022-present) at the 1.5-mile Nevada oval.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Michael McDowell is ranked in the top 10 of the All-Star Weekend Fan Vote standings at North Wilkesboro Speedway, alongside his teammate Carson Hocevar.

Michael McDowell Quote:

What are your thoughts about heading to Kansas Speedway this weekend?

“Kansas is a great track and it has a lot of lanes. Everybody migrates towards the wall, which is always high intensity. The track changes a lot throughout the weekend, it usually starts out really fast and then by the time the race comes around, it drops off and you start to slide and move around. It’s been a good track in the past. It’s hard to hit it just right, but I feel like the speed that we’ve had at Vegas and Texas this past weekend gives us a good baseline to keep building momentum and confidence, so we are coming into it with high hopes.”

Atop the No. 71 Box – Crew Chief Travis Peterson

Across two Cup Series attempts at Kansas Speedway, crew chief Travis Peterson has led McDowell to an average start of 14.8 paired with an average finish of 22.8.

As a race engineer at JR Motorsports, the West Bend, Wis., native played a key role in Regan Smith’s third-place result in 2013. After qualifying fifth, the team dominated the race and led 81 of the 200 laps en route to his seventh-of-eight top-five finishes during the 2013 season.

Prior to his time as a crew chief, the 33-year-old worked as a race engineer for Dale Earnhardt Jr., at Hendrick Motorsports where he recorded a third-place result at Kansas Speedway in 2015.

Carson Hocevar – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet ZL1

Carson Hocevar, driver of the Delaware Life Chevrolet ZL1 for Spire Motorsports, will make his fourth NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway. The 22-year-old driver earned his first career Cup Series pole last Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway, becoming the youngest series pole sitter at the Fort Worth track.

In sixteen starts on 1.5-mile tracks, Hocevar owns one top-five and three top-10 finishes. In addition to leading laps at Texas, Hocevar also led laps in March at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Hocevar is one of the top-10 drivers in the Fan Vote standings for NASCAR’s All-Star Weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway alongside teammate Michael McDowell. Hocevar was top-three in last year’s Fan Vote and finished 10th in the All-Star Open.

The 2024 Rookie of the Year has a best finish of 20th in three Cup Series starts at Kansas.

Prior to climbing in the No. 7 Delaware Life Chevrolet Silverado RST for Saturday’s CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race, Hocevar will return to the FS1 broadcast booth for Friday night’s ARCA Menards Series race. He owns seven top-five and 13 top-10 finishes in 16 starts in the series.

The Spire Motorsports driver will make his second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start of the season on Saturday night. Hocevar owns five starts in the series at Kansas, highlighted by a one top five – a runner-up finish in 2022 – and two top 10s. He’s led a total of 60 laps at the Kansas City venue.

Hocevar led the first 22 laps in Sunday’s race and ran no worse than seventh until Lap 215 when he made his final scheduled pit stop under green flag conditions. The Portage, Mich., native was caught a lap down when a caution occurred as he was on pit road and subsequently sustained damage in a mid-pack incident. The No. 77 team recovered to finish 24th.

Delaware Life is an insurance and annuity company that empowers financial professionals with a wide array of customizable solutions. A subsidiary of Group 1001 Insurance Holdings LLC, Delaware Life focuses on delivering a seamless experience for advisors. The company understands how important it is to find the right fit for every client, every situation and every individual need. Delaware Life is passionate about equipping advisors with annuities that give their customers peace of mind and a successful future, allowing them to plan with confidence for whatever’s next.

Carson Hocevar Quotes

What are your expectations for Kansas after a solid weekend at Texas?

“I think we’ll have another good weekend. We seem to be heading in the right direction on our intermediate track program and it’s been a lot of fun to show people that we are improving. I felt like running the truck race at Texas was a big help as far as getting laps on track and getting into the racing mindset early in the weekend, so I’m excited to do that again at Kansas and try to make up for how last weekend ended.”

Atop the No. 77 Box – Crew Chief Luke Lambert

Crew chief Luke Lambert has called 22 Cup Series races at Kansas resulting in three top-10 finishes and claimed the pole position with driver Daniel Hemric in Oct. 2019.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Lambert has called two races from atop the pit box. He owns a fourth-place run with Elliott Sadler in Oct. 2012 and a win with Noah Gragson in Sept. 2022.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on March 21, 2025, when Kyle Larson took the checkered flag in the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.