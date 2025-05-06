LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: KANSAS SPEEDWAY PRE-RACE ADVANCE

EVENT: AdventHealth 400

DATE: May 11, 2025

RACE: NASCAR Cup Series | Race 12 of 36

TRACK: Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan. | 1.5-mile intermediate oval

CLUB MINUTES

JJ AT KANSAS: LEGACY MC co-owner, Jimmie Johnson has 31 career NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) starts at Kansas Speedway. During his remarkable career, he won three times (2008, 2011, and 2015) at the mile and a half Midwest track. In addition to his victories, Johnson has earned nine top five and 19 top 10s, all while leading a total of 601 laps. Johnson’s next race is May 25 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, in the Coca Cola 600, where he will make his 700th Cup Series start.

KENSETH AT KANSAS: LEGACY MC competition advisor Matt Kenseth has an equally impressive career at Kansas Speedway. Kenseth’s first start at the 1.5-mile speedway came back in 2001 and had a total of 27 starts. He has two back-to-back victories when he won in October 2012, then again in April 2013. He also has seven top-fives and 13 top-10s.

TEXAS TWO-STEP: LEGACY MC entries of John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones both secured top 10 finishes at Texas Motor Speedway this past weekend. Both drivers overcame in-race penalties and fell deep in the running order.

NEVER SETTLE: Fans can join ESPN’s Marty Smith and Johnson for their weekly podcast, “Never Settle”. The podcast airs live on SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 at 2 p.m. ET every Wednesday and can be downloaded wherever fans source their podcasts. This week’s guest is Kasey Kahne, a NASCAR and dirt race driver and former teammate of Johnson.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

NO. 42 DOLLAR TREE TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

TOP-10: Nemechek is coming off a top 10 at Texas Motor Speedway this past weekend. The result marked his third top 10 of the 2025 season. With the result, he moved up three spots in the driver point standings from 26th to 23rd and sits just seven points out of 20th.

JHN AT KANSAS: Nemechek has been dominant in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at Kansas Speedway, winning two of his three starts. He boasts an impressive average start of 11.7 and an average finish of 3.3, having never placed outside the top 10. He’s also led 218 laps in NXS competition at the track. In the NASCAR Cup Series, Nemechek has made four starts at Kansas, with a best finish of 13th coming in the spring of 2024.

T-MACK AT KANSAS: Travis Mack has nine NCS starts as a crew chief at the Kansas Speedway. Of those starts, he has one top-10 and four top-15 finishes. During his time in the NXS, he has four starts. Mack earned one pole, which happened in 2020 with driver Michael Annett behind the wheel.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK QUOTE:

“You need to be able to run all over the track—clean air is crucial. You’ve got to be fast on the bottom, the middle, and up against the fence. There are several ways to find speed at Kansas, but ultimately, the key is moving around and figuring out where your car works best as the track evolves throughout the race.”

TRAVIS MACK QUOTE:

“Keep building on our mile-and-a-half program and build off last weekend at Texas [Motor Speedway]. Thankfully, we’re going to a similar racetrack, it’s a little different tire fall off and how you run the fence at Kansas, but very similar setups. Hopefully, we can carry over what we had at Texas to this weekend.”

ERIK JONES

NO. 43 ADVENTHEALTH TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

FIFTH AT TEXAS: Jones is rolling into Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 on a wave of momentum as he earned his first top five result of the 2025 season after finishing fifth last Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. After a roller coaster of a race that had Jones fall to the rear of the field twice due to pit road penalties, he persevered and showed off the speed in his No. 43 AdventHealth Toyota Camry XSE to find his way in the top five by the checkered flag.

JONES KANSAS STATS: From one intermediate track to another. Jones is set to make his 17th Kansas Speedway NASCAR Cup Series start during Sunday’s race in the Heartland of America. In his 16 prior Cup Series starts at the track, Jones scored four top-fives and six top-10s. His best finish of third came in both his May 2019 and Sept. 2023 starts at the 1.5-mile oval. Outside of the Cup Series, Jones has three starts at Kansas – two in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and one in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. His best Xfinity Series starts came in October 2016 and 2017 where he started second and finished 15th in both races. Meanwhile, his best Truck Series result was an 11th place finish from the pole position in May 2015.

BESHORE AT KANSAS: Ben Beshore has a total of six prior races on top of the box in the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway. His first came in May 2021 when he won with Kyle Busch after the team led 20 laps. Beshore earned another top three with Busch in May 2022 with a third-place result. In addition, he has four races at Kansas as a crew chief in the Xfinity Series, where he earned a victory in September 2023 with John Hunter Nemechek after leading 154 laps.

NATIONAL NURSES MONTH: May marks National Nurses Month for the American Nurses Association, with their main celebration being this week (May 5-11). LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is not only proud to partner with AdventHealth on the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE but also sports their colors during their race entitlement this Sunday at Kansas. Jones’ mother Carol is a nurse.

IN-CAR CAMERA AT KANSAS: Jones will carry the AdventHealth in-car camera onboard his No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE this weekend in Kansas.

ERIK JONES QUOTE

“Kansas has been a fun track for the NextGen car, and really for the Cup Series over the past few years. You feel like you can really run all over the track, but that top lane is where you really want to be, and it’s become dominant in the last handful of years there. Looks like we’ll have cooler temperatures this weekend which opens up the track more to where we can move around to run some different lanes and make more passes. It sometimes feels like our mile-and-a-half program has shown some good speed and we finally put it all together in Texas. Hopefully we can carry that speed into this weekend to have a strong run. We have to clean up the mistakes and see what kind of race we can put together. I’m excited to get to Kansas though and face the challenge of the different lanes you can run.”

BEN BESHORE QUOTE

“We obviously have a lot of optimism coming off a good run at Texas last weekend. They’re similar style tracks with the same tires and same aero package so we’re all pretty excited about Kansas. Erik has run well there in the past, and it’s one of his better tracks. We ran pretty well there in the first race last year as a company, so there’s a lot to look forward to from all those angles.”

CLUB APPEARANCES

Leading into the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, Jones will head out to Molle Toyota on Friday, May 9, to sign some autographs from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. CT. The No. 43 AdventHealth Toyota Camry XSE show car will also be on site.

Nemechek has a host of appearances this weekend. On Sunday, he will be signing autographs at the Toyota merchandise rig located in the Fan Zone at 11:45 a.m. local time. He will have a question-and-answer session at the pre-race stage.

Next Wednesday, May 14, Nemechek and Jones will head back to the Kansas market and participate in the Korn Ferry Pro-Am at Blue Hills Country Club.

TUNE IN:

The AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway takes place on Sunday, May 11. The race will start at 3:00 p.m. ET and will broadcast on Fox Sports 1, MAX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.