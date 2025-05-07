Front Row Motorsports: Kansas Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Horizon Hobby Ford Team

Kansas Speedway Competition Notes

Kansas Speedway 400

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Event: Race 13 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Kansas Speedway (1.5-miles)

#of Laps: 267

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith and the No. 38 team head to Kansas City, Kansas this weekend for 267 laps at the Kansas Speedway.

The No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will carry the Horizon Hobby colors this weekend in the RC brands’ first primary race of the season. A global leader in RC products, Horizon Hobby will sport its Losi brand across the hood of Smith’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Smith, an avid RC enthusiast himself, is hoping to repeat the same success he and Horizon Hobby achieved during Smith’s 2022 NCTS Series Championship campaign where the Huntington Beach, California native earned 14 top five’s,19 top 10’s, and four wins, with one of those wins coming at the Kansas Speedway.

Horizon Hobby and its Losi brand has strategically built a footprint in NASCAR for RC enthusiasts and racing fans alike, becoming the officially licensed maker of NASCAR RC cars. In 2024, Horizon Hobby debuted six NASCAR Cup Series schemes, including the No. 34 Horizon Hobby Ford Mustang Dark Horse. This year, Horizon Hobby is set to unveil two of many RC racecars in the Spring. All current offerings can be found at your local RC dealer or online at www.horizonhobby.com/nascar/.

The Kansas Speedway is statistically one of Smith’s best tracks of his stock car career. In nine NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the 1.5-mile Kansas City, Kansas speedway, Smith has one win, five top-five’s, and eight top-10 finishes. In his two Cup Series starts at the track, Smith has one top-10 finish.

“Kansas has always been a special place to me,” said Smith. “It’s a track that really suits my driving style, and over the years, I’ve had some memorable moments there. Some of those memories have come with Horizon Hobby on board as a partner, which makes this weekend even more meaningful. There’s just something about racing at Kansas that brings out a lot of confidence in me. Heading into the weekend, I feel good about where we are as a team, and I’m optimistic about what we can accomplish.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores

Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT HORIZON HOBBY

Horizon Hobby was founded in 1985. Since then, Horizon Hobby has become the global leader in RC products and accessories. Horizon Hobby is committed to delivering innovative products and providing an exceptional customer experience. By forging strong relationships with RC hobby consumers, retailers, and manufacturers around the world, Horizon Hobby has built the best brands in the industry. Horizon Hobby has locations in the United States, Germany, England, and China. The company is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.