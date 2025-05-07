TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Kansas Speedway

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Kansas Speedway

May 10-11, 2025

﻿NASCAR will head to the heartland for the first time this season with the Cup and Craftsman Truck Series pairing up for a doubleheader event at Kansas Speedway.

The Bowtie brigade is coming off of a strong showing in part one of back-to-back intermediate oval events, with Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Daniel Hemric leading the manufacturer to runner-up finishes in their respective divisions at Texas Motor Speedway. Chevrolet will carry that momentum to the Midwest with the Truck Series kicking off the weekend under the lights with Saturday’s Heart of Health Care 200. On Sunday, the Chevrolet camp will be targeting a Kansas three-peat in NASCAR’s top division in the AdventHealth 400.

Subbing in for the injured Connor Zilisch, Cup Series regular, Kyle Larson, drove the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet to the manufacturer’s fourth-straight Xfinity Series victory of the season at Texas Motor Speedway. Already entering a double-digit win count with 10 victories in 12 races this season, the division will remain idle for two weekends before rejoining the tour at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 24, with the BetMGM 300.

Team Chevy Targeting a Three-Peat

Chevrolet is a 15-time winner in NASCAR’s top division at Kansas Speedway – a record that leads its manufacturer competitors. Hendrick Motorsports accounts for nine of those victories, making the four-car stable the series’ winningest organization at the 1.5-mile venue. Among those triumphs include back-to-back triumphs by Career Chevrolet driver, Jeff Gordon, in the series’ first-two appearances at the track. Kyle Larson is the most recent driver to tally a triumph under the Hendrick Motorsports banner at the track, which came one year ago when the 32-year-old California native edged out Ford’s Chris Buescher by a mere 0.001 seconds for the victory in what became the closest finish in NASCAR history. Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain went on to deliver Chevrolet a season sweep at Kansas Speedway by driving his No. 1 Chevrolet to a playoff upset win in Sept.



LEADING IN AVERAGES

Consistency continues to be key in the race for the regular season title. With 11 points-paying races complete, five drivers from three different Chevrolet organizations have earned positions in the top-10 rankings for the best average finish thus far. Topping the list includes a trio of Hendrick Motorsports drivers, with William Byron and the No. 24 Chevrolet team earning the only single-digit average finish of 8.91. Following his series-leading seventh top-five finish of the season at Texas Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson sits second with an average finish of 10.64, with Chase Elliott rounding out the top three at 11.36. Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain garnered his season-best finish of second in the Lone Star State to boost his average finish to 13.55 (seventh-best), with Hyak Motorsports’ Ricky Stenhouse Jr. entering the top-10 following a sixth-place finish at Texas to bring the team’s average to 17.18.

LARSON CONTINUES TO BE A FORCE ON INTERMEDIATES

Intermediate ovals continue to be a strong suit for Kyle Larson and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team. In three of four races contested at non-drafting intermediate ovals, Larson has garnered finishes no worse that ninth, including his first trip to victory lane of the season at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Those results came with a strong overall points day for the team, earning top-five points in each stage of those events, including two of his series-best six stage wins (Las Vegas and Texas). The 32-year-old California native has also led laps in each of those three events, including a race-high 61 laps led at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and 90 laps led at Texas Motor Speedway.

DILLON EXTENDS TOP-10 STREAK

Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon is hitting a steady stride towards the NASCAR Cup Series’ playoff cutline, with the No. 3 Chevrolet team bringing home their season-best finish of seventh at Texas Motor Speedway. The result marks the 35-year-old North Carolina native’s third-straight top-10 finish. The streak comes from results at three distinctly different race track configurations, with the Chevrolet driver’s Texas result being accompanied by a 10th-place finish at both Bristol Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. Over the trio of strong outings, Dillon has made the jump from 27th to 21st in the points standings and now just 28-points below the playoff cutline. Kansas Speedway is yet another good opportunity for Dillon to continue to chip away at the points standings, with the Chevrolet driver earning top-15 finishes in 12 of his 23 career starts at the track, including a streak of five-straight recorded between Oct. 2020 – May 2023.

HEMRIC HITTING STEADY GAINS

Falling just short of his second trip to victory lane, Daniel Hemric and the No. 19 Chevrolet team led the Bowtie brigade with a runner-up result at Texas Motor Speedway. The 34-year-old North Carolina native has already seen steady gains at his new home of McAnally-Hilgemann Racing – recording top-fives in half of his starts with the Chevrolet organization this season. Among those results include podium finishes in three of the past four races, dating back to his win at Martinsville Speedway in March. A pair of fourth-place stage points and a second-place finish in the Lone Star State was enough to move Hemric up one position to third in the series’ points standings to lead the Chevrolet camp heading into the Kansas race weekend.

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 11 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 3

Poles: 6

Laps Led: 1,386

Top-Fives: 22

Top-10s: 53

Stage Wins: 9

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series races complete:

Wins: 10

Poles: 8

Laps Led: 1,763

Top-Fives: 40

Top-10s: 76

Stage Wins: 19

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 8 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races complete:

Wins: 4

Poles: 2

Laps Led: 504

Top-Fives: 20

Top-10s: 37

Stage Wins: 5

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at Kansas Speedway:

Kyle Larson – two wins (2024, 2021)

Kyle Busch – two wins (2021, 2016)

Ross Chastain – one win (2024)

Chase Elliott – one win (2018)

· Chevrolet has garnered 30 all-time wins in the NASCAR national ranks at Kansas Speedway, including 15 NASCAR Cup Series wins (series-best), five Xfinity Series wins and 10 Craftsman Truck Series wins. The manufacturer heads back to the heartland as the track’s defending winners in NASCAR’s top division, courtesy of a 2024 season sweep by Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson (May) and Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain (Sept.).

· For the past three-consecutive races, Chevrolet has earned no worse than five top-10 finishes, with four different Chevrolet organizations contributing to those results in each event. The Bowtie brand has now earned at least half of the top-10 finishing results in seven of the 11 races thus far this season, including a season-high seven top-10 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

· In 119 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 55 victories – a winning percentage of 46.2%.

﻿· With its 43 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 869 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.



TUNE-IN:

NASCAR Cup Series

AdventHealth 400

Sunday, May 11, at 3 p.m. ET

(FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Heart of America 200

Friday, May 9, 7:30 p.m. ET

(FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

How does it feel to go back to Kansas after a win there last year?

“Last year’s win at Kansas was so much fun. Riding up against the wall makes it a fun track to race at. Getting to victory lane is always a huge deal but it was a ton of fun at Kansas. It’s fun to spend time with the crew and our sponsors and enjoy a couple Busch Lights in victory lane.”

What is a lap around Kansas Speedway like?

“Kansas is a really smooth racetrack. There’s really only a bump at the top of turn 1 and that’s where you have to commit to. In qualifying and when you have clean air, you can run right against the wall, above the top seam, there’s two seams on the racetrack and three lanes I’ll call it, there’s enough room for four cars. But when you run the very top lane in the Cup cars, the rear will bottom out and that’s where you’ll see guys get loose and get into the wall in turns 1 and 2. Sometimes off of turn 2 if there’s a crosswind, there could be wind that pushes you into the wall. A very smooth track but a lot of details that go into running good there.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

How unique is Kansas Speedway compared to some of the other 1.5-mile tracks, and how will you attack the track this weekend?

“Kansas Speedway has its own personality for sure. Even though it’s a mile-and-a-half like some other tracks, the surface has aged a bit, so you get a lot of tire fall-off and have to manage your run. It’s wide, which gives you options—up by the wall or down on the bottom—so you can move around depending on how your car’s handling. This weekend, we’ll focus on getting the balance right early in the run and try to keep the speed over the long haul. If we can do that, I think we’ll be in good shape.”

You ran well in the fall race last year at Kansas Speedway.?

“Yeah, we had a solid run at Kansas Speedway in the fall last year. That race gave us a lot of confidence, just being able to run up front and have good speed throughout the day. We learned a lot about our setup and how the track changes over a long run, which will definitely help us come back stronger this weekend.”

You have three top-10 finishes in a row. How much confidence does that give you entering this weekend?

“Having three top-10s in a row definitely gives our whole team a boost. We’ve been clicking lately, the pit crew has been fast, the strategy has played in our favor, and our Chevrolets have had speed. It’s all coming together. That kind of momentum is huge in this sport, especially heading into a place like Kansas Speedway, where you need confidence to run the high line and make aggressive moves. We just want to keep that rhythm going and see if we can take another step forward this weekend.”

Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

You have to feel good about a top-15 last weekend and Spire Motorsports’ overall performance at Texas Motor Speedway. How does that buoy your optimism coming into this weekend?

“When you look at the speed Spire Motorsports has at the mile-and-a-halves and if you look at how the team performed as a whole last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, there’s no reason not to be optimistic about Kansas.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

“Obviously we had a tough weekend in Texas, so we need to reset and get some momentum back. On the positive side, we’ve shown our mile-and-a-half program is really strong. Our plan is to go to Kansas, have speed, and execute like we have been to put together a solid run.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

What do you think of Fun Pops being a new sponsor this weekend at Kansas?

“I ate these as a kid, especially in the summer. It’s always good to welcome new partners to the sport. We plan to give them a good ride in Kansas.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

What are your thoughts about heading to Kansas Speedway this weekend?

“Kansas is a great track and it has a lot of lanes. Everybody migrates towards the wall, which is always high intensity. The track changes a lot throughout the weekend, it usually starts out really fast and then by the time the race comes around, it drops off and you start to slide and move around. It’s been a good track in the past. It’s hard to hit it just right, but I feel like the speed that we’ve had at Vegas and Texas this past weekend gives us a good baseline to keep building momentum and confidence, so we are coming into it with high hopes.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

What are your expectations for Kansas after a solid weekend at Texas?

“I think we’ll have another good weekend. We seem to be heading in the right direction on our intermediate track program and it’s been a lot of fun to show people that we are improving. I felt like running the truck race at Texas was a big help as far as getting laps on track and getting into the racing mindset early in the weekend, so I’m excited to do that again at Kansas and try to make up for how last weekend ended.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

What are your thoughts on Kansas Speedway?

“Kansas was one of my favorite tracks last year and we ran pretty decent in the Xfinity race. I really enjoyed how you can run all over the track and try to find grip and speed. Looking forward to getting there. It’s a pretty fast track, so should be a bit of fun!”

How are you celebrating your birthday?

“Behind the wheel of a race car, which is what I love to do the most. Kansas City is home to a SafetyCulture office and we’re going to visit the team on Friday. It’s awesome to be carrying SafetyCulture on the car again this weekend. Our No. 88 Chevrolet looks great and is easy to spot on the track. We’re hoping to build off our finish last weekend (in Texas) and get a good result in Kansas.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

What are your thoughts on the season so far?

“We all have high standards and high goals and we know we have a lot of work to do. We haven’t started the season as consistently and as fast as we wanted to as a company, but we almost won Las Vegas, and we had good finishes last weekend in Texas. It’s tough because we have had some spikes of speed but more spikes of no speed. That’s something that we have to work on. We change a lot of things in the offseason, processes, and structure of the team. I don’t feel we are seeing the results of that just yet. I think it will come, but we aren’t there just yet. We just have to continue to work and hopefully that will show on the track.”

Should we watch NASCAR Full Speed Season 2 that premiers Wednesday on Netflix?

“I think so. You will see most of what myself and the other drivers went through on and off the track during the playoffs last year. It is the most behind-the-scenes you will ever get, both the good and the bad. It’s a real-life look and our lives.”

Suarez on racing on Mother’s Day:

﻿”I won’t get to see my mom this weekend, but we talk a lot on the phone, and of course, I will wish her Happy Mother’s Day. She’s super excited, and watching the races every single weekend in front of the TV, in front of the iPad, listening to me, she can understand half of what I’m saying, but she’s listening, and it’s kind of fun how much support she has given me. She will be with my two sisters, and they will have a good time. She and my father made many sacrifices to help me get to America and start my racing career. If it wasn’t for her, there is no way I would be where I am today. I’d love to win the race and tell her that in the television interview from victory lane.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2024): 43

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Most recent: 2024

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2024): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2025 STATISTICS:

Wins: 3

Poles: 6

Laps Led: 1,386

Top-Fives: 22

Top-10s: 53

Stage Wins: 9

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 869 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 759

Laps led to date: 254,097

Top-fives to date: 4,391

Top-10s to date: 9,060

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,203 Chevrolet: 869 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 843 Ford: 743 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 194





About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.