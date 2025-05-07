Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Kansas Speedway

Ty Dillon Goes ‘Over the Edge’:

Ty Dillon is going ‘Over the Edge’ on Thursday, May 8, at the Embassy Suites in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he will rappel 10 stories down. The annual ‘Over the Edge’ event supports the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation and its scholarship program to ensure children in the community are given the chance to visit the Hall of Fame without having to worry about any financial barrier. The education program at the NASCAR Hall of Fame serves more than 21,000+ students annually and serves as an extension of classroom learning with hands-on, problem-based interactive lesson plans that adhere to state and national learning standards. During last school year, the foundation provided more than 8,000 students with scholarship assistance.

Donations can be made at charlotteovertheedge.org. A $20 donation helps one child visit the Hall of Fame and participate in its educational programs.

Fans are welcome to join in the ‘Over the Edge’ fun at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza where a live DJ will be on-site all day; food trucks from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET and games are available for a small donation. Dillon will rappel at 11:45 a.m. ET.

At Kansas Speedway:

Early in Ty Dillon’s career, he was able to capture his first-career ARCA Series win at Kansas Speedway in 2010. The win was one of nine wins Dillon earned out of 22 starts in the series in 2010 and 2011.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Sea Best

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Sea Best: Sea Best returns to the No. 10 Chevrolet this weekend at Kansas Speedway with Ty Dillon and Kaulig Racing. Sea Best proudly serves as the flagship brand of Beaver Street Fisheries, a family-owned and operated company based in Jacksonville, Florida. As one of the nation’s largest importers, manufacturers, and distributors of seafood and meat, the Sea Best brand is synonymous with premium-quality seafood. Its product lineup includes a wide range of frozen fish fillets—such as ahi tuna, mahi-mahi, cod, and catfish—along with shrimp, scallops, and lobster.

Meet Ty Dillon:

Sunday, May 11

On Sunday morning, May 11, Ty Dillon will be on the NASCAR Experience Stage in the Midway for a fan Q & A at 10:15 a.m. CT.

Dillon will then make his way to the NASCAR Classics Merchandise trailer from 11:00 – 11:25 a.m. CT to meet fans and sign autographs.

To close out race morning, Dillon will take part in Family Feud on the NASCAR Experience Stage at 11:30 a.m. CT. Dillon will be partnered with a fan and play against Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s team.

At Kansas:

Ty Dillon will make his 15th NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway this weekend in the AdventHealth 400. In his previous 14 starts at the track, Dillon has a best finish of 14th in 2017.

Dillon has one previous start at Kansas Speedway with Kaulig Racing during the 2024 season where he finished 21st.

In addition to his Cup Series starts, Dillon has four starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with one pole starting position and a best finish of fourth in 2015. In the Truck Series, Dillon has three starts with a best finish of eighth.

Dillon won at the track in 2010 when he started the ARCA Series race from the fourth position and led 10 laps to claim his lone win at Kansas Speedway.

“This week at Kansas Speedway we are focused on building off of the success of last weekend at Texas. We were really strong, and each week we just try to add another five percent more to our program to try to get a little bit better and turn that top 12 into a top eight or top five. And when you are running in the top 10 in the Cup Series, you have a chance to win. So, we’re knocking on that door. Both AJ (Allmendinger) and I have had great runs week in and week out. We’re trying to fine tune and find a little bit more speed each week and give ourselves a shot at victory lane.” – Ty Dillon on Kansas Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Action Industries

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

Action Industries: Action Industries has been a proud partner of Kaulig Racing since 2022, serving as both a primary and associate sponsor on the No. 16 NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger, and an additional team associate sponsor on all Kaulig Racing’s Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

At Kansas:

AJ Allmendinger will make his 21st NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway this weekend in the AdventHealth 400. In his previous 20 starts at the track, Allmendinger has a best finish of eighth in both events in 2016.

AJ Allmendinger has earned one pole and four top 10s at Kansas Speedway. Allmendinger earned Kaulig Racing’s best finish of 14th at the track in 2023.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Allmendinger has led 10 laps and earned one top five and two top-10 finishes. Allmendinger earned the team’s best NASCAR Xfinity Series finish of third in 2021.

“Obviously we had a tough weekend in Texas, so we need to reset and get some momentum back. On the positive side, we’ve shown our mile-and-a-half program is really strong. Our plan is to go to Kansas, have speed, and execute like we have been to put together a solid run.” – AJ Allmendinger on Kansas Speedway



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.