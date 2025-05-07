NTT IndyCar

WillScot Named Partner of NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, May 7, 2025) – Penske Entertainment announced May 7 a partnership with WillScot Holdings Corporation, a leader in innovative temporary space solutions, that will see the company become an Official Partner of INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Through the multiyear partnership, WillScot will provide temporary turnkey space solutions, including mobile offices, storage containers, climate-controlled storage, clearspan structures, restroom facilities, fencing solutions and other hospitality spaces for use at race events throughout NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMS seasons.

“We are uniquely positioned to provide all the turnkey space solutions needed at large-scale events like these and are thrilled to partner with Penske Entertainment as the preferred supplier during NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMS events,” said Tim Boswell, WillScot president and chief operating officer. “This partnership emphasizes WillScot’s ongoing commitment to delivering turnkey space solutions across many industries, including the professional events sector, that help customers operate more efficiently, safely and profitably while delivering an excellent fan experience.”

WillScot is the premier provider of highly innovative and turnkey space solutions in North America. The company’s comprehensive range of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, protective buildings and climate-controlled units and clearspan structures, as well as a curated selection of furnishings, appliances and other supplementary services, ensuring turnkey solutions for its customers. Headquartered in Phoenix and operating from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots across the United States, Canada and Mexico, WillScot’s business services are essential for diverse customer segments spanning all sectors of the economy.

“We are pleased to welcome WillScot to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “Whether at Indianapolis Motor Speedway or traveling to other race venues, turnkey space solutions ensure we can offer our fans the best experiences possible.”

The next event for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is the Sonsio Grand Prix on the road course at IMS. Live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, May 10 on FOX. Live coverage of the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 25 on FOX.

