Forte Racing to Run Lamborghini Super Trofeo in Addition to IMSA WeatherTech GTD at Laguna Seca

Ameritruck Returns for Third with Season with Forte Racing

Monrovia, California (Thursday, May8, 2025) – Forte Racing heads to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with renewed focus and momentum as the team prepares to field entries in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD class and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series. The weekend will see Forte Racing campaign three Super Trofeo cars alongside its full-season GTD effort, with the GTD lineup of Misha Goikhberg and Mario Farnbacher along with returning Super Trofeo drivers Jon Hirshberg and Ray Shahi and team newcomer Tom Capizzi.

This dual-program weekend underscores Forte Racing’s continued commitment to top-tier competition across both GTD and Super Trofeo platforms, bringing proven strength to one of the most technically demanding tracks on the calendar. Running both programs in parallel has become a hallmark of Forte Racing’s approach, and Laguna Seca offers an ideal stage to showcase the team’s depth, adaptability, and determination.

Longtime partner Ameritruck returns for a third consecutive season, continuing its valued support of Forte Racing’s GTD program and reinforcing the strong foundation of support behind Forte’s 2025 campaign. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to precision, performance, and a relentless drive for excellence—on and off the track.

“Ameritruck is thrilled to continue our partnership with Forte Racing for another incredible year,” said Jon Tepper, CEO of Ameritruck. “Supporting their drive for excellence on and off the track reflects our shared commitment to performance, precision, and pushing boundaries.”

After a challenging start to the GTD season, drivers Misha Goikhberg and Mario Farnbacher are eager to reset the tone at the iconic California circuit. Known for its unforgiving elevation changes and the legendary Corkscrew, Laguna Seca is a track that holds personal significance for both drivers.

For Misha Goikhberg, the return to Laguna Seca represents a chance to turn the page and channel his early memories at the track into forward momentum. With experience stretching back to his days in Skip Barber, Goikhberg brings both determination and insider knowledge to one of the most technical venues on the IMSA calendar.

“Our season is turning out to have some low points in the first three races,” said Goikhberg, “but our enthusiasm, optimism and will to win is as high as ever, so we are looking forward to changing the momentum on the sandy curves of Laguna Seca. It’s the first standard length race of the season and we think we can have a good result. The first time I went to Laguna Seca was in 2007 in a MX5 Skip Barber school, so I know some tricks.”

Laguna Seca is more than just a racetrack for Mario Farnbacher — it’s a place filled with history, inspiration, and past triumphs. From childhood memories of virtual laps to real-world victories and pole positions, Farnbacher approaches the weekend with a deep appreciation for the circuit and a clear drive to add another highlight to his impressive record there.

“Laguna has always been a special place for me,” said Farnbacher. “Even as a kid, I remember my older brother playing Gran Turismo, and the Corkscrew at Laguna really stuck with me — it was one of those corners I always dreamed about. I finally raced there in 2014, and it lived up to everything I imagined.

I’ve had some great moments at this track — pole position in 2019 during the IGTC World Championship, a win in 2020, and multiple IMSA podiums over the years. It’s a place with so much character, from the layout to the location near Pebble Beach. I always enjoy racing there, and I’m really looking forward to being back with Misha in the Huntress Forte Lamborghini. Hopefully we can add another strong result to the list.”

With a strong history at the circuit and a clear focus on results, Forte Racing enters the weekend determined to capitalize on the technical challenges of Laguna Seca—fielding competitive efforts in both the GTD class and Lamborghini Super Trofeo. The team’s multi-car, multi-series program highlights its commitment to excellence across platforms, as well as its ability to deliver results at one of North America’s most demanding circuits.

“We’re proud to continue building our program and strengthening our partnerships with brands like Ameritruck and Huntress,” said Shane Seneviratne, Team Principal of Forte Racing. “Laguna Seca has always brought out great performances from our drivers, and this weekend gives us an opportunity to show our depth across both GTD and Super Trofeo. We’re confident that our team’s resilience and experience will shine through in both series as we push for strong results.”

Both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America will take to the track at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca beginning Friday, May 10, with races scheduled throughout the weekend.

For updates, behind-the-scenes coverage, and live action from the paddock, follow @ForteRacing on Instagram. Green flag for the IMSA WeatherTech race is Sunday, May 11 at 12:10 pm local time (3:10 pm ET).

Photos by Brayan Castiblanco

ABOUT FORTE RACING (Formerly US RaceTronics)

Forte Racing, based in Los Angeles and Charlotte, competes in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar GTD Championship, IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo series with support from Lamborghini Squadra Corse. In 2025, the team will expand into the McLaren Trophy America series in SRO, further broadening its competitive footprint.

Founded as US RaceTronics by Shane Seneviratne in 2005, the team quickly made its mark with multiple wins and podiums in the Atlantic Championship before transitioning to Lamborghini Super Trofeo in 2015, winning multiple North American and World Championships.

In 2023, the team entered IMSA WeatherTech GTD with a Lamborghini Huracan EVO2 GT3, driven by Misha Goikhberg and Loris Spinelli. They secured four top-five finishes in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, including a win at the 2023 Petit Le Mans and a second-place finish in 2024, finishing fifth in the GTD Championship both years. Forte Racing continues to build its reputation as a rising force in GT racing.

For more information on driving opportunities, series details, or event attendance, visit www.forteracing.com.

