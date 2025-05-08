RCR Race Preview: Kansas Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway… In 106 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has one win (Kevin Harvick, 2013) along with five top-five and 29 top-10 finishes. The victory was Harvick’s first at the Midwest intermediate track and came in dominating fashion after winning the pole and leading the most laps in the race. RCR owns three pole positions at Kansas: Harvick (2013), Daniel Hemric (2019) and Tyler Reddick (2022).

Three Times the Fun… In addition to RCR’s full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch, RCR will field a third Cup Series entry this weekend with Jesse Love. Love is set to drive the No. 33 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet with Andy Street as crew chief.

Honoring Our Military… RCR is partnering with Chevrolet this weekend at Kansas Speedway to host service members from Fort Leavenworth as part of NASCAR’s Troops to the Track program. Service members will have the opportunity to meet RCR’s NASCAR Cup Series drivers and team owner Richard Childress, as well as tour the hauler, garage area and pit box with the team. Since its inception in 2010, NASCAR has hosted thousands of service members through the Troops to the Track program, strengthening the bond between NASCAR and the military community.

The Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, May 11, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on FS1.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway… Dillon has made a total of 23 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, with a pair of sixth-place finishes in 2016. The North Carolina native has also made five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, earning one pole award (2013) and a best finish of second (2012). In three NASCAR Truck Series races, Dillon has posted one pole award (2011) and a best finish of fourth (2014).

Did You Know?… In 2011, Dillon made his career-first start in the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway, driving the No. 98 Chevrolet to a 26th-place finish for Curb/Agajanian Racing.

Last Fall… In 2024, Dillon secured a 12th-place finish at Kansas Speedway after starting 22nd. Dillon overcame a tight-handling Chevrolet and navigated through the field after early adjustments. The Welcome, North Carolina driver has completed 6,018 of the 6,154 (97.6%) total laps run in the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway.

Three In a Row… The No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet team, driven by Austin Dillon, heads to Kansas Speedway riding a wave of momentum after securing their third straight top-10 finish. Dillon delivered a strong performance at Texas Motor Speedway last weekend, bringing home a seventh-place result, his best finish of the 2025 season so far. This recent string of consistent performances marks a notable upswing for the Richard Childress Racing team, which has steadily improved its speed and execution in recent weeks. As they approach Kansas, a 1.5-mile oval known for multi-groove racing, the team aims to maintain their upward trajectory and contend for another solid result.

Over The Edge… Dillon is set to participate in the “Over the Edge” fundraising event on behalf of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation on Thursday, May 8. Dillon will rappel 10 stories down the Embassy Suites in Uptown Charlotte—just across from the NASCAR Hall of Fame—helping raise funds for local causes in this unique adrenaline-filled charity challenge.

Meet Dillon… Dillon is scheduled to make a stop at the RCR Merchandise hauler in the Kansas Speedway fan midway on Sunday, May 11, at 10 a.m. Local Time to greet race fans and sign autographs. Stop by and get your new RCR gear.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

How unique is Kansas Speedway compared to some of the other 1.5-mile tracks, and how will you attack the track this weekend?

“Kansas Speedway has its own personality for sure. Even though it’s a mile-and-a-half like some other tracks, the surface has aged a bit, so you get a lot of tire fall-off and have to manage your run. It’s wide, which gives you options—up by the wall or down on the bottom—so you can move around depending on how your car’s handling. This weekend, we’ll focus on getting the balance right early in the run and try to keep the speed over the long haul. If we can do that, I think we’ll be in good shape.”

You ran well in the fall race last year at Kansas Speedway.

“Yeah, we had a solid run at Kansas Speedway in the fall last year. That race gave us a lot of confidence, just being able to run up front and have good speed throughout the day. We learned a lot about our setup and how the track changes over a long run, which will definitely help us come back stronger this weekend.”

You have three top-10 finishes in a row. How much confidence does that give you entering this weekend?

“Having three top-10s in a row definitely gives our whole team a boost. We’ve been clicking lately. The pit crew has been fast, the strategy has played in our favor, and our Chevrolets have had speed. It’s all coming together. That kind of momentum is huge in this sport, especially heading into a place like Kansas Speedway where you need confidence to run the high line and make aggressive moves. We just want to keep that rhythm going and see if we can take another step forward this weekend.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway… Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 will mark Kyle Busch’s 35th career NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway. Busch has two wins at the mile-and-a-half oval, both of which came in the spring events of 2016 and, most recently, 2021. Additionally at Kansas, the 40-year-old driver has 10 top-five finishes and 16 top-10s, has led 462 laps, has an average starting position of 12.6, an average finish of 15.7, and has completed 93.2 percent (8,430 of 9,044) of the laps he’s contested there.

Twice a Winner at Kansas… The Las Vegas native scored his first victory at Kansas in 2016, leading 69 laps in his 17th start at the 1.5-mile oval. Win number two for Busch came in 2021, where the veteran driver claimed his first victory of the season on his birthday (May 2). With that special milestone, Busch joined NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough as the only two drivers to win multiple Cup Series races on their birthdays.

Success Not Limited to the Cup Series… In addition to his Cup Series successes at Kansas, the veteran racer also has four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and three more in the NASCAR Truck Series there.

Get to the Points… After his 20th-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway, Busch enters Kansas 16th in the series standings.

All Around Town… The No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet show car is scheduled to make several stops this week around Kansas Speedway. For information on when and where you can see it, click here.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

What are your thoughts on heading to Kansas Speedway this weekend?

“I really like Kansas Speedway. I feel like both Kansas races were really good for us last year. We were fast. I would love to go back there and get a little bit of redemption with not winning last fall after getting taken out late in the race while trying to race around a lapped car. We were fast in the fall of 2023 until I crashed in practice, so, we want to make sure that we do all we can in order to not have that happen this time around and carry our speed in and through the race and have a good finish.”

There are three intermediate tracks in a row coming up. Clearly they’re all different, but can you learn anything from one that will transfer to the next?

“Not really. I think they’re all vastly different in how you set up your racecar. But we were strong at Texas Motor Speedway and hopefully we can continue that trend at Kansas Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.”

What do you think is most challenging about Kansas Speedway?

“Kansas is tough all around and a lot of it has to do with the wind. The wind can really play havoc on the car’s handling, depending on which direction it’s blowing. I would say that you are trying to maximize your speed at all areas of the track and sometimes when you’re running high against the wall you overstep those bounds and get in trouble.”

Jesse Love and the No. 33 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway… Jesse Love has made four career starts at Kansas Speedway, all coming in the last two seasons. In 2024’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Love started from the seventh position, battled a tight-handling condition, and finished in ninth-place. During the Menlo Park, California native’s lone NASCAR Truck Series event at the 1.5-mile facility, Love earned a 13th-place result. In addition, the young gun claimed two pole positions and one victory (spring 2023) in two ARCA Menards Series starts.

Rearview Mirror… Less than one month removed from his Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway, Love posted an impressive top-20 qualifying effort and completed all laps in his inaugural start in the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Consecutive Cup Starts… For the first time in his young career, Love will compete in back-to-back Cup Series events. Last Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, the full-time Xfinity Series contender participated in his first 1.5-mile oval start behind the wheel of the No. 62 Beard Motorsports entry, and gained valuable seat time on an intermediate track.

Back for More in 2025… Announced earlier this week, Love will make his final Cup Series start of the 2025 season at Richmond Raceway on August 16, piloting the No. 33 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet for RCR. The 20-year-old’s full slate of premier series races have been announced, with Love driving in a total of five events (three with RCR and two with Beard Motorsports).

Frost, Frost, Frost… Making its C4 Ultimate Energy® product line-up more delicious and even cooler, Nutrabolt recently introduced the Frost collection – a product extension available in three flavors that will also unveil a unique can technology that transitions from silver to blue when the can is cold and ready to drink. Love’s No. 33 machine will carry the Tropical Tundra Frost flavor at Kansas Speedway.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

What did you learn after your first intermediate start in the NASCAR Cup Series?

“Even though last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway resulted in a crash, I felt like I learned more so of what the edge is in the Cup car. I figured out how to hustle it a little bit more at mile and half tracks and learned about all the factors that go into having a successful day. Restarts are key no matter the level, but I saw just how important they are in the Cup Series to make up ground early in a run. Kansas Speedway has historically been a track that I’ve run well at throughout my career, so hopefully I can build off what I learned last week and apply it to Sunday in our C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet.”