The AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series will be at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City for the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 11, at 3 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90). Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell won the pole last spring with a lap of 183.107 mph (29.491 secs), and Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson won the race.

Larson edged Chris Buescher to score a wild win and set a new record for the closest margin of victory in the NASCAR Cup Series by 0.001 seconds, which eclipsed the previous margin of finish record of 0.002 seconds in the rain-delayed AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 5.

Track & Race Information for the AdventHealth 400

Purse: $11,550,250

Race Length: 267 laps / 400 miles

Track Size/Shape: 1.5 1.5-mile asphalt oval

Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 17 to 20 degrees

Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 17 to 20 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 10 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 5 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 2,685 feet

Backstretch Length: 2,207 feet

Times

Sunday, May 11 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 80 laps

Stage 2 Length: 85 laps (Ends Lap 165)

Final Stage Length: 102 laps (Ends Lap 267)

Who and what should you look out for at Kansas Speedway?

Active Kansas Race Winners Wins Seasons Denny Hamlin 4 2023, 2020, 2019, 2012 Joey Logano 3 2020, 2015, 2014 Kyle Busch 2 2021, 2016 Brad Keselowski 2 2019, 2011 Ross Chastain 1 2024 Tyler Reddick 1 2023 Bubba Wallace 1 2022 Kyle Larson 1 2021 Chase Elliott 1 2018