The AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series will be at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City for the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 11, at 3 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90). Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell won the pole last spring with a lap of 183.107 mph (29.491 secs), and Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson won the race.
Larson edged Chris Buescher to score a wild win and set a new record for the closest margin of victory in the NASCAR Cup Series by 0.001 seconds, which eclipsed the previous margin of finish record of 0.002 seconds in the rain-delayed AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 5.
Track & Race Information for the AdventHealth 400
Purse: $11,550,250
Race Length: 267 laps / 400 miles
Track Size/Shape: 1.5 1.5-mile asphalt oval
Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 17 to 20 degrees
Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 17 to 20 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 10 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 5 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 2,685 feet
Backstretch Length: 2,207 feet
Times
Sunday, May 11 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1
Stages
Stage 1 Length: 80 laps
Stage 2 Length: 85 laps (Ends Lap 165)
Final Stage Length: 102 laps (Ends Lap 267)
Who and what should you look out for at Kansas Speedway?
|Active Kansas Race Winners
|Wins
|Seasons
|Denny Hamlin
|4
|2023, 2020, 2019, 2012
|Joey Logano
|3
|2020, 2015, 2014
|Kyle Busch
|2
|2021, 2016
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|2019, 2011
|Ross Chastain
|1
|2024
|Tyler Reddick
|1
|2023
|Bubba Wallace
|1
|2022
|Kyle Larson
|1
|2021
|Chase Elliott
|1
|2018
- Denny Hamlin leads the NCS in wins at Kansas with four victories (2012, 2019, 2020, and 2023). Hamlin also has 14 top fives, 16 top 10s, and an average finish of 12.182.
- Chase Elliott has one win, seven top fives, 12 top 10s, and an average finish of 10.111.
- Kyle Larson leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in laps led at Kansas with 703 in 20 starts. Larson has two wins, eight top fives, 11 top 10s, and an average finish of 13.0.
- Christopher Bell leads all active drivers in the NCS in average starting position with an 8.2 (10 starts) and has four poles, two top fives, seven top 10s, and an average finish of 13.4.
- Last week’s winner, Joey Logano, has two poles, three wins, nine top fives, 12 top 10s, and an average finish of 16.806.
- Brad Keselowski has one pole, two wins, seven top fives, 14 top 10s, and an average finish of 12.533.