NASCAR at Kansas – Weekend Schedule and Highlights

This weekend NASCAR travels to Kansas Motor Speedway with a full schedule of racing action.

The ARCA Menards Series takes center stage on Friday night with the ACRA Tide 150. Saturday night the Truck Series takes the spotlight with the Heart of Health Care 200. The NASCAR Cup Series will close out the weekend with the AdventHealth 400.

The Xfinity Series takes a week off from competition but returns on May 24 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Cup Series Highlights at Kansas

Ross Chastain is the returning race winner at Kansas Motor Speedway. Six different drivers have won the previous six NASCAR Cup Series races at Kansas Speedway.

Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers with the most wins at the track (four -2023, 2020, 2019, 2012).

Chase Elliott is the youngest Cup Series winner at Kansas (October 21, 2018 – 22 years, 10 months, 23 days). Mark Martin is the oldest Cup Series winner at Kansas (October 9, 2005 – 46 years, 9 months, 0 days).

Truck Series Highlights at Kansas

There are only four active drivers with previous wins at Kansas this weekend: Matt Crafton (2013, 2015, 2020), Corey Heim (2024 sweep), Grant Enfinger (2023) and William Byron (2016).

Corey Heim won both Kansas races in 2024. But the 10 races prior to 2024 were won by 10 different drivers.

Heim currently leads the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series driver point standings by 46 points over Chandler Smith in second place.

Five drivers are competing this weekend who have never made a Truck Series start at Kansas – No. 2 Dennison, No. 17 Ruggiero, No. 22 Baird, No. 66 Baldwin and No. 77 Perez.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, May 9

5 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice

6 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying

8 p.m.: ARCA Tide 150

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, May 10

2:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS2

3:10 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS2

4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime

5:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime

Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 Purse: $782,900

FS1/SiriusXM/MRN

Post Truck Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, May 11

3 p.m.: Cup Series AdventHealth 400 Purse: $11,055,250

FS1/Max/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Next weekend the NASCAR Cup Series travels to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race.