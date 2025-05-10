Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup NewsNASCAR Cup SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR Cup
Photo by Ron Olds for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Kyle Larson sets pace at Kansas to score Pole Award

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

Kyle Larson topped NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday afternoon at Kansas Speedway with a 183.730 mph lap. It’s his first pole this season and the 22nd of his Cup Series career.

Larson described his lap, saying, “Yeah, the qualifying lap felt really good. You’re watching SMT and you can see the drivers are starting to hold it easy wide open in (turns) one and two. In three and four, some guys were getting tight and (Chris) Buescher was able to run a good three and four.

“I kind of had a plan on the line,” Larson continued, “that I wanted to run and just try to match it with the throttle. Thankfully, everything went great. My balance felt really good. I felt like I hit my marks and came up to speed through three and four good. It was a perfect feeling lap.”

Front Row

Chris Buescher will start beside Larson on the front row for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400. The front-row pairing opens up the possibility of a similar finish to last year’s race as Buescher finished second behind Larson by a mere margin of 0.001 seconds.

“I mean, it’s definitely ironic and really cool,” Larson said. “I think it adds to the storyline of what happened last year. You’ll probably build some anticipation for the race tomorrow. But yeah, I won’t be thinking about it, I guess, when we’re rolling around under caution. But yeah, it’s just ironic, funny and cool all at the same time.”

Buescher also commented on starting beside Larson for Sunday’s race.

“We could have manufactured a better story if we tried, could we? That was a really awesome lap for this Ford Mustang,” Buescher said. “I’m proud of this group. Practice was really solid and Texas last week was awesome so we came into here with a lot of high hopes and it’s really showing up already. Missed it by that much, but we’re in a good spot and that will put us in clean air for the start of this race at a track we’ve been really good at.”

Christopher Bell will start third, followed by Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano to complete the top five. Ty Gibbs, William Byron, Daniel Suárez, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top 10 fastest drivers in the qualifying session.

Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway will air at 3 p.m. ET on FS1 with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Results

12512_STARTROW

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Alex Palou capitalizes for fourth IndyCar victory of 2025 in Sonsio Grand Prix
Next article
Carson Hocevar scores dramatic Truck victory at Kansas

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Kansas - Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:01
Video thumbnail
Logano wins the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Texas
01:45
Video thumbnail
Joey Logano wins wild Cup victory in overtime at Texas
02:46
Video thumbnail
Kyle Larson capitalizes on substitute role with wild Xfinity victory at Texas
03:06

Latest articles

Carson Hocevar scores dramatic Truck victory at Kansas

Andrew Kim -
The 2024 Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year recipient led a race-high 75 of 134-scheduled laps and survived a final-lap challenge from Layne Riggs to score his first Truck victory in nearly two years at Kansas.
Read more

Alex Palou capitalizes for fourth IndyCar victory of 2025 in Sonsio Grand Prix

Andrew Kim -
The reigning three-time IndyCar champion from Sant Antoni de Vilamajor, Spain, led 28 of 85 laps en route to a fourth IndyCar victory through the first five-scheduled events in 2025 at Indy's Road Course venue.
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS: Larson Takes First Pole Win of the Season at Kansas Speedway

Official Release -
Kyle Larson will lead the NASCAR Cup Series to the green flag in tomorrow’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Read more

Jake Garcia Claims Truck Series Pole at Kansas Speedway

Angie Campbell -
ThorSport Racing's Jake Garcia earned his second career Craftsman Truck Series pole Saturday afternoon at Kansas Speedway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category