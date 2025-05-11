NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Kansas

Kyle Larson leads this week’s NASCAR Cup Series Top-10 Power Rankings after the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Note: The quotes in this article are fictional.

1. Kyle Larson:

Larson dominated at Kansas, starting on the pole, winning the first two stages, and closing the deal by holding off Christopher Bell down the stretch to win the AdventHealth 400.

“It was Mother’s Day,” Larson said. “Ironically, I celebrated by showing my rivals who their daddy is.”

2. William Byron:

Byron struggled at Kansas and finished 24th, one lap down.

“I suffered a flat right front tire early in the race,” Byron said. “And we just couldn’t recover. I apologize to my fans because there was really nothing good to see. It was like the opposite of Jerry Falwell, Jr., because they couldn’t bear to watch.”

3. Joey Logano:

Logano finished ninth at Kansas.

“It wasn’t my best day,” Logano said. “And it wasn’t my worst day. My worst day was that time I trash-talked my Penske teammate Austin Cindric over the radio, only to find out he did nothing wrong. But so be it. I have three Cup championships. So I burn rubber and bridges.”

4. Chase Elliott:

Elliott was a factor up front all day at Kansas before fading late and finishing 15th.

“My No. 9 Hendrick Chevrolet again sported the Amazon Prime paint scheme,” Elliott said. “Many of the good people down at the Dawsonville Pool Room think ‘Amazon Prime’ is the offspring of Wonder Woman and a Transformer.”

5. Ryan Blaney:

Blaney finished third at Kansas, posting his fifth top 5 of the season, and is fifth in this week’s power rankings.

“I’m still looking for my first win of the year,” Blaney said. “I’m also looking for my first Twitter beef with a former baseball player of the year.”

6. Christopher Bell:

Bell chased Kyle Larson all day at Kansas but couldn’t outgun the Hendrick driver. Bell settled for the runner-up spot, posting his seventh top 5 of the season.

“Kyle really was in a class by himself,” Bell said, “which is familiar territory for him. I think the first time was back in 2020 when that class he was in by himself was sensitivity class.”

7. Denny Hamlin:

Hamlin suffered mechanical issues midway through the race at Kansas and finished 36th in the AdventHealth 400.

“As you probably know,” Hamlin said, “I’m engaged in an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR. ‘Antitrust’ is also just the general opinion I have about NASCAR as a whole.”

8. Tyler Reddick:

Reddick finished 17th at Kansas and is fifth in the points standings.

“Pit strategy played a big role in this race,” Byron said. “That’s another way of saying the race was boring.

9. Alex Bowman:

Bowman came home fifth at Kansas, posting his third top 5 of the year.

“In case you didn’t know,” Bowman said, “Advent Health is a non-profit organization, much like Rick Ware Racing.”

10. Ross Chastain:

Chastain finished 18th at Kansas and is in last place in this week’s power rankings.

“It’s great having Busch Light on my No. 1 Chevy,” Chastain said. “Obviously, I brake for Busch Light. And, I slam the brakes for Denny Hamlin.”