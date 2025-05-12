Flying Lizard Motorsports Celebrates Triple Podium Weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

MONTEREY, Calif. (May 12, 2025) – It was a victorious weekend in California for Flying Lizard Motorsports, as the iconic team secured three podium finishes across two action-packed rounds of Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Highlighted by a win in Race One for the No. 14 Sparklefarts Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2, the team continued its momentum in Race Two with a double podium, finishing second and third.

Race One

Slade Stewart took the green flag in Race One from 11th position in the No. 14 Sparklefarts Lamborghini, while Marc Miller started from second in the No. 41 entry. A full-course caution slowed the action early, but not before Stewart had already picked up two positions and Miller held strong in the top three. Once the race resumed with 34 minutes remaining the pit lane window opened. Miller took advantage of his speed and stayed out as long as possible, working his way up to first overall, followed by the team executing a well-timed driver change. Stewart handed the wheel to Andy Lee, and Miller switched out with Paul Nemschoff in the No. 41.

Lee immediately went on the attack, storming through the field with precision. With just eight minutes remaining, he surged into the lead and never looked back, claiming a hard-fought victory at the same track where he and Stewart celebrated their first win together in 2024. Nemschoff held off heavy pressure in the closing laps to secure a solid seventh-place finish for the No. 41.

Race Two

Sunday’s Race Two saw Lee start from third and Nemschoff from tenth. Both drivers delivered clean, strategic opening stints, with Lee advancing to second and Nemschoff moving up several positions. As the pit window approached, Lee closed in on the class leader, maintaining pressure before handing the Sparklefarts car to Stewart. Miller took over for Nemschoff and re-entered in eighth position.

A full-course yellow with 15 minutes remaining reset the field, setting up a nail-biting sprint to the finish. When the green flag flew with seven minutes to go, Miller charged forward, delivering a thrilling drive to secure second place. Stewart followed closely, bringing the No. 14 home in third, adding a second podium to the team’s tally for the weekend.

Flying Lizard Motorsports will look to carry this momentum into the next rounds of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship at Watkins Glen International June 19-22 , with eyes firmly set on the championship title.

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Flying Lizard Motorsports is a premier motorsport team known for its unwavering commitment to excellence and success on the racing circuit. With a rich history spanning over two decades, Flying Lizard Motorsports has earned a formidable reputation as a powerhouse in the world of motorsports, boasting 24 championship titles and a legacy of podium finishes across North America and at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. Fueled by passion, expertise, and a relentless drive for perfection, the team continues to push boundaries and set new standards of performance in every competition it enters. Through strategic partnerships and a dedicated team of professionals, Flying Lizard Motorsports remains at the forefront of motorsport innovation, delivering thrilling racing experiences and unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.

