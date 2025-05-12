NTT IndyCar

WIX® Filters Is Gearing Up as Associate Sponsor for Dreyer and Reinbold Racing at the 2025 Indianapolis 500

GASTONIA, N.C. – WIX Filters has been named an official associate sponsor of Dreyer and Reinbold Racing (DRR) for the upcoming 2025 Indianapolis 500 on May 25th.

WIX Filters will be partnering with the No. 23 and No. 24 cars, driven by Ryan Hunter-Reay and Jack Harvey. The WIX Filters logo will be present on the DRR Indy cars, drivers and crews, as well as on the interiors and exteriors of DRR garages at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Gasoline Alley.

“WIX Filters is known far and wide in the racing community, not just with drivers, but with the fans as well,” said Dennis Reinbold, team owner of Dreyer and Reinbold Racing. “It was a no-brainer to invite them back as an associate sponsor. They have proven time and time again that they are dedicated to the motorsports community, showing their unwavering support both on and off the racetrack.”

WIX Filters has served as an associate sponsor for DRR for many years, dating as far back as 2011. This year’s sponsorship reaffirms WIX Filter’s dedication to supporting excellence in motorsports and the racing community, backed by a history of successful partnerships and accomplishments.

“The Indianapolis 500, also known as The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, is one of the most prestigious and respected events in motor racing,” said Carmina Lopez, marketing manager of WIX Filters. “Dreyer and Reinbold Racing is the epitome of what WIX Filters stands for. The drivers—and the fans who support them—are resilient, hardworking individuals who share our commitment to performing under pressure.”

WIX Filters will be present at both qualifying and race weekend and will be scheduling activations for each of these events.

About Dreyer and Reinbold Racing
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing was founded in 1999 by Indianapolis car dealer Dennis Reinbold. The legacy of the Dreyer and Reinbold family dates back to the 1920s with Reinbold’s grandfather, the legendary Floyd “Pop” Dreyer, a former Indian factory motorcycle racer. Dreyer served as a crewman and mechanic on the famed Duesenberg team. Dreyer went on to build Indy 500 cars in the 1930s, many of which started on the front row. In addition, Dreyer constructed championship-winning sprint cars and midgets. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing captured its first win in 2000 with driver Robbie Buhl at Walt Disney World Speedway in Orlando, FL, and has fielded a variety of drivers, including Al Unser Jr., Buddy Rice, Buddy Lazier, Sarah Fisher, Ryan Hunter-Reay and J.R. Hildebrand. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has successfully qualified 48 drivers for the Indy 500 in its history. DRR competed in Rallycross for the first time in 2015 and captured the 2016 Lites rallycross championship. The team competed in the Nitro RX series with a 1-2-3 Championship win in the 2022-23 Nitro RX Group E class with Robin Larrson, Andreas Bakkerud and Fraser McConnell.

About WIX Filters
Since 1939, WIX Filters has been an innovator in filtration products. WIX Filters designs, manufactures and distributes products for automotive, diesel, agricultural, industrial and specialty filter markets. Its product line includes oil, air, cabin interior, fuel, coolant, transmission and hydraulic filters for automobiles, trucks, off-road equipment and manufacturing applications.

For more information, visit www.wixfilters.com.

