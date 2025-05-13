Spectrum Joins Meyer Shank Racing for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Indianapolis, Ind. (13 May 2025) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) today announced that Spectrum, one of the nation’s leading broadband connectivity providers, will be the primary sponsor for the No. 66 Honda Indy car driven by Marcus Armstrong for the 109th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 25th.

Spectrum will also have placements on the No. 60 Honda Indy car driven by Felix Rosenqvist and the No. 06 Honda Indy car driven by four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

Armstrong will head into Indianapolis 500 practice this week with a striking Spectrum blue livery on his car. With more than 31 million customers across 41 states, Spectrum is the #1 TV provider in the nation¹, with video packages geared towards sports fans and the top streaming apps included at no extra cost. Spectrum’s focus on providing seamless entertainment and connectivity products – including the nation’s fastest and most reliable internet² – works hand-in-hand with MSR’s goals on and off track during the Month of May.

“We’re really excited to have Spectrum onboard with us for the Indianapolis 500,” said Mike Shank, MSR Team Co-Owner. “It’s always special to align with a brand that shares our passion for performance, precision, and pushing the limits. Having Spectrum adds real momentum to our effort with Marcus [Armstrong], and we’re proud to represent their colors on the biggest stage in racing.”

The collaboration will not only see Spectrum enter the motorsports realm, but the national brand will be centerstage for the country’s largest attended single day sporting event, with 350,000 race fans present. Just like the Indy 500 tradition of drinking milk in Victory Lane, Spectrum brings its own time-honored tradition of exceptional service, speed, and reliability to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“The Indy 500 represents the pinnacle of speed and performance, and that makes it the perfect stage for our brand,” said Sharon Peters, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer for Spectrum. “As the provider of the nation’s fastest internet, we know what it takes to always deliver at full throttle. Sponsoring these incredible race cars is our way of showing up where speed matters most, and we cannot wait to cheer MSR on at the Brickyard.”

MSR will begin Indianapolis 500 practice starting on Tuesday, May 13th which will see the No. 66 Spectrum Honda take to the track for the first time. The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday, May 25th with live coverage on FOX.

¹Based on earnings results of paid TV video providers with linear programming.

²Fastest Speeds claim based on Broadband Download Speed among the top 5 national providers in Opensignal USA: Fixed Broadband Experience Report – National View, May 2024. Based on Opensignal independent analysis of mean download speed. © 2024 Opensignal Limited.

