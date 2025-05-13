NASCAR Track News
29 May 2005: Coca-Cola 600 Nextel Cup series race at Lowe's Motor Speedway in Concord, NC. (HHP/Harold Hinson)

Coca-Cola 600 Marks Major Milestones For Veterans, Newcomer

By Official Release
2 Minute Read
  • The 66th running of the Coca-Cola 600 will shine a spotlight on three generations of talent, as Jimmie Johnson celebrates his 700th start, Daniel Suárez hits 300 and 19-year-old Connor Zilisch makes his Cup Series oval debut
CONCORD, N.C. (May 13, 2025) – The 66th running of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 25, will offer more than just thrilling edge-of-your-seat racing and patriotic pageantry. This year’s crown jewel event at Charlotte Motor Speedway will serve as a backdrop for three major milestones that span generations of talent in the NASCAR Cup Series garage.

JIMMIE JOHNSON RETURNS

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson is set to make his 700th career start, returning to the site of some of his most iconic moments. A four-time Coca-Cola 600 winner (2003, 2004, 2005, 2014), four-time Bank of America 500 champion (2004, 2005, 2009, 2016) and four-time Charlotte NASCAR All-Star race victor (2003, 2006, 2012, 2013), Johnson’s success has firmly established his place among the sport’s all-time greats.

This milestone will also mark Johnson’s first Coca-Cola 600 appearance in five years, adding extra significance to an already historic weekend. After opening his two-race 2025 campaign with a third-place finish in February’s Daytona 500, Johnson will once again pilot the No. 83 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club.

SUAREZ SET FOR START NO. 300

Daniel Suárez, driver of the No. 99 machine for Trackhouse Racing and proud member of the Coca-Cola Racing Family, will notch his 300th Cup Series start on Sunday. Since entering the Cup Series scene in 2017, Suárez has become a trailblazer in the sport, becoming the first Mexican-born driver to win a Cup Series race with his 2022 victory at Sonoma Raceway. Continuing to break barriers, Suárez has served as a symbol of perseverance and passion throughout NASCAR. In eight previous Coca-Cola 600 starts, Suárez’s best finish was 11th (2017).

ZILISCH MAKES CUP SERIES OVAL DEBUT

At just 18 years old, Trackhouse Racing driver Connor Zilisch will not only become the youngest driver in history to compete in the Coca-Cola 600, but will also highlight his NASCAR Cup Series oval debut at the Coca-Cola 600. Known for his composure behind the wheel and standout performances on various road courses, Zilisch will strap into the No. 88 machine to take on the demanding 1.5-mile oval. His only previous Cup Series start came earlier this season at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, where he crashed early and finished 37th.

Already generating buzz across the industry, Zilisch’s performance will be one to watch as he vies to make history as the first driver since Matt Kenseth in 2000 to win in his Coca-Cola 600 debut.

With so much on the line and so many remarkable moments in the making, the Coca-Cola 600 will undoubtedly be a race to remember. From rookies to veterans, history will be written as drivers look to etch their name in Coca-Cola 600 lore.

TICKETS:

MORE INFO:

