Legendary Track Honors Legendary Team; Wood Brothers Racing to Serve as Dignitaries for NASCAR All-Star Race

North Wilkesboro Speedway will honor Wood Brothers Racing during the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race, celebrating the team’s 75th year.

Two generations of the Wood family will participate in race-day ceremonies, with Len Wood serving as honorary starter, Eddie Wood as honorary pace car driver and Jon Wood delivering the command to start engines alongside former Wood Brothers Racing driver Michael Waltrip.

Josh Berry, current driver of the legendary No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford, will drive a special throwback paint scheme honoring Michael Waltrip’s 1996 All-Star Race win. The 1996 win at Charlotte Motor Speedway is the only Wood Brothers Racing victory in the 40-year history of the All-Star Race.

1995 NASCAR CRAFSTMAN Truck Series Champion Mike Skinner will serve as Grand Marshal for Saturday’s Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway, returning to the spotlight nearly 30 years after capturing the inaugural series title

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (May 13, 2025) – As Wood Brothers Racing celebrates their 75th year in 2025, North Wilkesboro Speedway will honor the team with dignitary roles for the NASCAR All-Star Race on May 18. Founded in 1950 by brothers Glenn and Leonard Wood, the oldest active NASCAR team has participated in races at the historic facility since 1957, shortly after the track was paved for the first time.

Wood Brothers Racing remains a family-run organization, with Glenn’s sons Eddie and Len Wood serving as chief executive officer and chief operating officer, respectively. Their sister, Kim Wood, is the team’s chief financial officer. Eddie’s children, Jon and Jordan, work alongside them as team president and chief marketing officer.

Len will serve as the honorary starter for the NASCAR All-Star Race, while Eddie will be the honorary pace car driver in a Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Team President Jon Wood and former All-Star Race winner and NASCAR on FOX analyst Michael Waltrip will give the command to start engines as Grand Marshals for the main event.

“North Wilkesboro holds a special place in the history of our team and the sport, and it’s one of those tracks where NASCAR’s roots run deep,” said Jon Wood, “My family has been fortunate to be part of some incredible moments there over the years. As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, it means a great deal to be recognized at a place that helped shape the sport and our team into what it is today.”

During the race, Josh Berry will pilot the No. 21 with a special throwback paint scheme to Michael Waltrip’s 1996 All-Star Race win at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

A Star-Studded Team in NASCAR’s All-Star Event

The Wood Brothers have been part of the NASCAR All-Star event since its second running, making their first appearance with Kyle Petty in 1986. They would later make appearances in the exhibition event with some of NASCAR’s most notable names, including Neil Bonnett, Morgan Shepherd, Michael Waltrip, Elliott Sadler, Ricky Rudd, Trevor Bayne, Ryan Blaney and Matt DiBenedetto.

In 1996, Waltrip picked up an unlikely win in the All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, his first victory at the Cup level. He transferred from the Open after finishing fifth and then led the final nine laps to take the victory over Rusty Wallace and Dale Earnhardt, after executing a three-wide pass to take the lead. He was the first driver to transfer from the Open and win the race.

More recently, in 2017, driving for the historic team, Ryan Blaney won the first segment of the Open and transferred to the All-Star Race. In 2020, DiBenedetto won the Open and transferred to the main event, and in 2021, he won the fan vote in the team’s most recent All-Star Race appearance.

A Historic Team at a Legendary Race Track

Between 1957 and 1996, Wood Brothers Racing recorded 46 starts, two wins, 14 top-five finishes and 23 top-10 finishes at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Team founder Glenn Wood won two poles at the venue in 1958 and 1959. Other legendary drivers competing for the Wood Brothers at North Wilkesboro Speedway included Marvin Panch, who recorded both team wins at the track in 1963 and 1964; Joe Weatherly; Curtis Turner; Tiny Lund; Cale Yarborough; Buddy Baker; Kyle Petty; Bonnett; Dale Jarrett; Shepherd; and Waltrip.

Since the revival of the venerable venue, Harrison Burton competed in the Open for the Wood Brothers in both 2023 and 2024. In 2025, Berry will pilot the famous No. 21 at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race, striving to create yet another unforgettable moment for the historic team at the legendary race track.

Legend Mike Skinner Returns as Window World 250 Grand Marshal

1995 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Champion Mike Skinner will serve as Grand Marshal for Saturday’s 200-lap Window World 250 as part of a jam-packed, star-studded weekend of racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Respected veteran and fan-favorite, Skinner is known for helping shape the Truck Series in its early years, racking up 28 wins and 50 poles while making nearly 300 starts across NASCAR’s top three divisions.

Nearly three decades after capturing the inaugural Truck Series championship, Skinner will return to the spotlight to deliver the most iconic words in motorsports.

“I’m proud to serve as the Grand Marshal for the upcoming Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway,” said Skinner. “It’s an honor to be remembered and recognized for a series that I love so dearly, and it’s even more special to do it at a track as iconic as North Wilkesboro. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has always been known for its great racing, and I’m certain they’ll put on another exciting show this weekend.”

The 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race will feature more on-track action than ever before. In addition to all the NASCAR Cup Series activity, fans can enjoy zMAX CARS Tour feature races both Thursday, with The Reverend Whiskey 75 (Pro Late Models) and Friday, with the Window World 100 (Late Model Stock Cars), nights, along with the Window World 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race and a Jake Owen concert presented by Raymer Oil on the frontstretch Saturday.

Sunday’s racing action begins with the FaithFest Evangelistic Ministries 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Series race preceding the All-Star Open and All-Star Race.

