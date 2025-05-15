Feazel to Join Kvapil, JR Motorsports on the No. 1 Chevrolet

Trusted Home Exterior Company set for Two Primary Races in 2025

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 15, 2025) – JR Motorsports announced today that Feazel, a home exterior contractor specializing in roofing, windows, siding and gutters, will make their debut in the motorsports industry in July at Dover Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on board the No. 1 Chevrolet with Carson Kvapil. Feazel will additionally be the primary partner for Kvapil later this season at the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“I’m really happy to help welcome Feazel into the JRM family and onto our No. 1 Chevrolet,” said Kvapil. “I think this car looks awesome and I can’t wait to get on the track with it at Dover.”

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Feazel has proudly served homeowners since 1988, with 14 offices across multiple states—including Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina. In partnership with GAF, Feazel now offers the Timberline Solar™ Shingle—the first nail-able solar shingle that combines durable roofing with clean energy. Built on trust and reliability, Feazel holds an A+ BBB rating and is a GAF Master Elite® Contractor, a title earned by only the top 2% of roofing contractors nationwide.

Beyond its commitment to top-tier service, Feazel is passionate about giving back through The Feazel Foundation. With longstanding partnerships with organizations like Nationwide Children’s Hospital and A Kid Again, the company donates more than 50 roofs annually to veterans in need and supports efforts in healthcare, youth development, and military service. Its mission is driven by the belief in profit with a purpose—building stronger communities alongside better homes.

“This partnership with JR Motorsports and Carson Kvapil marks an exciting new chapter for Feazel,” said Leo Ruberto, CEO of Feazel. “We are proud to align with a team that shares our values of excellence, integrity, and community commitment.”

Be sure to catch Kvapil and the No. 1 Feazel Chevrolet at Dover on July 19 at 4:30 p.m. ET and at the Roval on Oct. 4 at 4:00 p.m. ET on The CW, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

ABOUT FEAZEL:

Feazel is an award-winning roofing, siding, gutters, and windows contractor. Feazel was established in 1988 and serves 14 markets, primarily in the midwestern United States. Feazel owns and operates Shanco, operating in Maryland and Virginia; Kearns Brothers, operating in Michigan; and Music City Roofers, operating in Tennessee. All companies specialize in roofing replacements and repairs. Feazel was named Residential Roofing Contractor of the Year in 2021. Its mission is to deliver the best customer service and stress-free buying experience in the home improvement industry. The company is passionate about giving back to the communities in which it operates by supporting the programs and organizations that make our cities great. Learn more at: FeazelInc.com

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 24th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2024. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.