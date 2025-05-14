University of North Carolina at Charlotte Enters into Partnership with Front Row Motorsports

UNC Charlotte To Ride with Layne Riggs in Two CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Events

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 14, 2025)- Front Row Motorsports and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte join forces in a partnership that will bring a new, bold look to Layne Riggs’ No. 34 Ford F-150 in two races for the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

UNC Charlotte’s branding will be featured at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, May 17th and then again at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 23rd.

For Riggs, the relationship with the University extends beyond the partnership. In 2024, Riggs earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University while also making his rookie debut in the Truck Series with Front Row Motorsports and earning NASCAR’s Truck Series Rookie of the Year.

“My education is something I take a lot of pride in,” said Riggs. “When I started my journey at Charlotte, I put a big emphasis on taking what I learned in the classroom and applying it to my racing career, something I still do today driving for Front Row Motorsports. Both my crew chief and my engineers have an engineering background, so when I joined the team, I was able to apply my degree in not only SIM sessions but also at the track to help them make the proper adjustments. I owe a lot of my success to my Alma Mater and my former professors, so it’s special to me that I get to represent them on track. Hopefully, I can make current students and professors proud with a trip to Victory Lane.”

“At UNC Charlotte, we don’t just teach motorsports, we’re crafting the future of racing,” said William States Lee College of Engineering’s Harish Cherukuri, Department Chair of Mechanical Engineering. “Layne Riggs is a shining example of what happens when you combine engineering expertise with passion and grit. His success, both in class and on the track, reflects the strength of our hands-on approach and our deep ties to the heart of the motorsports industry right here in Charlotte.”

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte will make their Truck Series debut at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday May 17th at 1:30 PM ET. Fans can watch the action live on FS1 or listen in from SiriusXM channel 90.

ABOUT UNC CHARLOTTE

More than 31,000 students choose to call North Carolina’s urban research university home. As Charlotte’s only R1 institution, UNC Charlotte drives innovation and discovery in one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States. The University has an award-winning focus on student success, internationally recognized research and creative activity, and a deep commitment to community engagement and cultural vibrancy that makes it one of U.S. News & World Report’s Top 100 Public Universities. Learn more about what’s great—only at Charlotte.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.