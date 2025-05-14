Front Row Motorsports: North Wilkesboro Speedway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

North Wilkesboro Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Window World 250

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Event: Race 10 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: North Wilkesboro Speedway (0.625-miles)

#of Laps: 250

Time/TV/Radio: 1:30 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

Layne Riggs heads to North Wilkesboro, North Carolina this Saturday for 250 laps at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway. This will be Riggs’ second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the short track. In his previous start in 2024, Riggs started 23rd and finished third, earning his first top-five finish of the 2024 season. After last week’s race at the Kansas Speedway, Riggs is now ninth in the Truck Series’ Driver Championship points standings.

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte will join Riggs and the No. 34 Ford F-150 team for their first race of the 2025 season. For Riggs, the relationship with the University extends beyond the partnership. In 2024, Riggs earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University while also making his rookie debut in the Truck Series with Front Row Motorsports.

“My education is something I take a lot of pride in,” said Riggs. “When I started my journey at Charlotte, I put a big emphasis on taking what I learned in the classroom and applying it to my racing career, something I still do today driving for Front Row Motorsports. Both my crew chief and my engineers have an engineering background, so when I joined the team, I was able to apply my degree in not only SIM sessions but also at the track to help them make the proper adjustments. I owe a lot of my success to my Alma Mater and my former professors, so it’s special to me that I get to represent them on track. Hopefully, I can make current students and professors proud with a trip to Victory Lane.”

“North Wilkesboro Speedway is my type of track,” said Riggs. “Growing up in the late model world, I feel most comfortable at the short-track circuits and Wilkesboro is just that. The team and I are hungrier than ever and with the momentum we have, I think we can get the job done this weekend and lock ourselves into the Playoffs.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transporter Driver: Joe Haresky

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Chandler Smith Notes

Chandler Smith will make his first North Wilkesboro Speedway Truck Series start this weekend. Smith has one previous start at the historic short track, competing in the Cup Series’ All-Star Open race in 2023 with Kaulig Racing.

Following last week’s race at the Kansas Speedway, Smith remains second in the NCTS Driver Championship points standings. Through the first nine races of the season, Smith has earned one win, three top-five, and six top-10 finishes.

“I’m looking forward to North Wilkesboro,” said Smith. “Kansas didn’t go how we wanted, but I’m still confident in my team and truck heading into this weekend. This is my first time racing a truck at Wilkesboro, so we’ll have to maximize our practice session to ensure we qualify up front and stay there. I think we can do that.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Levy Bixler

Mechanic: Alex Campbell

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Garrett Wager

Rear Tire Changer: Jacob Ray

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

ABOUT UNC CHARLOTTE

More than 31,000 students choose to call North Carolina’s urban research university home. As Charlotte’s only R1 institution, UNC Charlotte drives innovation and discovery in one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States. The University has an award-winning focus on student success, internationally recognized research and creative activity, and a deep commitment to community engagement and cultural vibrancy that makes it one of U.S. News & World Report’s Top 100 Public Universities. Learn more about what’s great—only at Charlotte.

ABOUT QUICKTIE

Quick Tie Products, Inc., (“QuickTie”) manufactures and distributes the QuickTie™ System (a proprietary, patented hold-down system for high wind and seismic construction) and a full line of framing hardware including u-hangers, hurricane clips, straps, structural wood screws, truss connectors and foundation connectors.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.