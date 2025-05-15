XFINITY Series PR

Jeb Burton teams up with partners at Timber Creek Outdoors and Dive Bomb Industries to Honor Sgt. Joel House on Memorial Day Weekend

[Statesville, North Carolina] – May 15th, 2025 – Timber Creek Outdoors returns to the No. 27 for it’s third season of partnership with Jeb and the Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport team. Timber Creek Outdoors offers great products built by true outdoorsmen. This passion for the outdoors has led to a colorful product line of aftermarket accessories for Rifles, MSRs, Pistols and other products revolving around shooting sports. Timber Creek products are backed by a lifetime warranty and proudly made in the USA.

Dive Bomb Industries will make their debut on the quarter panels of the patriotic Chevrolet. Built by hunters and outdoor enthusiasts, Dive Bomb creates ultra-realistic duck and goose decoys, outerwear built for the elements, and other dependable gear trusted in the field. Their products help hunters stay concealed, comfortable, and consistently successful in the toughest conditions.

Memorial Day weekend provides an opportunity to honor and remember the legacies of the heroes who protect our freedoms. The #27 team is honored to have Sgt. Joel House riding along with Jeb in Charlotte. Joel was born on November 21, 1984, in Lincoln, Maine, and graduated from Lee Academy in 2003. Joel had a deep passion for a simple yet fulfilling life playing sports, playing soccer, baseball, and basketball during his school years. Beyond athletics, Joel enjoyed playing the guitar, fishing, swimming, hunting, and many outdoor activities. In 2003, Joel enlisted in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, based at Fort Hood, Texas. Tragically, on June 23, 2007, at the age of 22, he lost his life in Taji, Iraq, due to wounds sustained when an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle. He was killed with 3 other soldiers and an Iraqi interpreter.

Joel’s many gifts inspired many people in his life and his legacy continues to inspire many through House in the Woods Military and Family Retreat. House in the Woods is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing therapeutic outdoor retreats for veterans and their families, offering hunting, fishing and recreational retreats. They serve as a testament to Joel’s love for the outdoors and his commitment to service, ensuring his spirit lives on by supporting and healing others. Joel’s parents Paul and Dee founded House in the Woods and oversee its day to day operations. For more information on House in the Woods, please visit www.houseinthewoods.org to learn more about Joel and the Foundations many yearly initiatives.

Tune in to the CW Network on Saturday May 24th at 4:30 PM EST to catch the Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport team take on Charlotte!

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is a NASCAR Xfinity Series Team owned by Owner/Driver Jordan Anderson, the youngest winning team owner in NASCAR, and Bommarito Automotive Group President John Bommarito. Following the team’s NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Talladega in 2023, the organization is poised for continued growth and accomplishments on and off the track. The organization’s goal is to embrace the journey and never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or at the race shop.

About Jeb Burton:

Jeb Burton competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport. He scored his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory and the first for the team at Talladega Superspeedway in 2023. Jeb is the son of former NASCAR Cup Series driver Ward Burton and the cousin of current NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton.

