Ford Performance NASCAR: Keselowski Wins Heat 1

Ford Finishing Results:

1st – Brad Keselowski

4th– Ryan Blaney

6th – Josh Berry

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 Solomon Plumbing Ford Mustang Dark Horse – THAT WENT ACCORDING TO PLAN. IS THIS A SHOT IN THE ARM FOR THIS TEAM? “Yeah, it doesn’t hurt. It’s been a good two days for everyone on this 6 crew and hopeful the other two cars can have good runs – the heat race and the Open so that we can get a great day for tomorrow. It’s good to be starting up front with the Solomon Plumbing Ford Mustang and to be running fast. This is fun.”

YOU TRIED SOMETHING DIFFERENT. WHAT DID YOU LEARN ABOUT THIS SETUP AND MAYBE TIRES. DO YOU WANT TIRES TOMORROW? “Those guys that put tires on, they were really hard to hold off. I had the preferred groove and just tried to use it to my advantage. We’ll see if that’s the case tomorrow.”

KESELOWSKI WINNER’S PRESS CONFERENCE

IS THIS STILL A ONE-GROOVE TRACK? “Oh, no. It’s definitely not a single groove racetrack. They were running me real hard. We had good pace and that was a little bit of a dogfight, so I thought it was great racing.”

HOW MUCH FUN WAS IT RACING SIDE-BY-SIDE WITH THOSE GUYS FOR ALL THOSE LAPS? “That’s what this is supposed to be. It’s supposed to be a fun race and I think I ran beside the 45, the 1, the 24 for at least a dozen or maybe two dozen laps. It was a good battle. I’m glad that we came out on top, but that’s the way it’s supposed to be, right?”

BEING OUT FRONT YOU GET BETTER AIR BUT IS IT ALSO TIRE THING? “Those guys were running hard and that’s what they’re supposed to do. It’s always a battle on these short tracks to have the right balance between driving the car hard enough to stay up front, but not driving it too hard to run the tires off of it and that’s part of the challenge of being a race car driver and I welcome it.”

ARE YOU GOING TO NEED TIRES TOMORROW NIGHT? “We’re gonna find out. It’s always hard to say. The track conditions are always changing, particularly when we’ll have the Open before the race tomorrow. I suspect the track will just become more and more favorable to tire wear.”