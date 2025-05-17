Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – Ford’s Brad Keselowski Wins NASCAR All-Star Race Pole

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

All-Star Race Qualifying

Friday, May 16, 2025

KESELOWSKI WINS ALL-STAR RACE POLE

Brad Keselowski won the pole for this weekend’s NASCAR All-Star Race.

This marks the second straight year Ford has won the pole after Joey Logano did it in 2024.

Ford All-Star Race Qualifying Results

1st – Brad Keselowski

6th – Joey Logano

13th – Josh Berry

14th – Harrison Burton

16th – Chris Buescher

18th – Austin Cindric

19th – Ryan Blaney

POLE-WINNING PRESS CONFERENCE

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 Solomon Plumbing Ford Mustang Dark Horse – IS THIS A MOMENTUM BUILDER AND IT APPEARED ENTRY AND EXIT OF PIT ROAD WERE CRITICAL TO YOUR LAP. DID YOU FEEL THAT WAY? “It doesn’t hurt. Being on the pole feels really good, especially to win the pole by that much. It’s just a total team effort. This event, this format pushes you to your limits from a driver perspective, team perspective and pit crew. I stuck my part. That felt really good. I knew I stuck the entry. I was like, ‘That’s gonna be good if it’s not a speeding penalty.’ And then on the exit I was like, ‘I may have left a little on the table.’ It was really hard to tell, but it all came together for just an excellent run. The pit crew, they didn’t try to be heroes. They just gave me a really solid stop and Jeremy Bullins and the team gave me a car that was pretty fast and, like I said, they just gave me the ball and said, ‘Go play.’ And that’s what we did.”

YOUR CAR HAS BEEN DUBBED THE PIRATE SHIP WITH ECU COLORS WITH A LOT OF SOLOMON PLUMBING EMPLOYEES HAVING GONE THERE. HOW DOES THAT MAKE YOU FEEL? “My wife is an ECU grad. It’s super cool. We’re on the other side of the Carolinas, but still there are a lot of ECU fans out there and it’s good to be able to recognize them. It’s really good for Solomon Plumbing. I feel so bad for them. Danny Allor, the founder, passed away a couple weeks ago and it was a real shock. This is the first time they’ve been on our car since that happened. Their whole family is planning to be here, so it’s really cool to give them something to be joyful about.”

HOW CHALLENGING HAS IT BEEN FOR YOU THIS SEASON AND HOW IMPORTANT IS IT TO PUT ANY KIND OF MORAL POINTS ON THE BOARD TODAY? “I’m not gonna say it’s been easy for me to weather the storm the last few months, but part of the juice is going through the struggles because it makes you appreciate the good times. Yeah, we’ve had some struggles, but there’s a lot to be optimistic about. I knew it wasn’t gonna be a walk in the park when we started this year with all the changes that we had. I didn’t expect it to be as big of a struggle as it has been, but that said, I see a lot of pieces that are coming together and this obviously demonstrates that. But even beyond today I feel a lot of pieces that are coming together and bode well for us in being able to make a really strong run here from here on out for the 2025 season. I’m not losing my cool. I’m putting ourselves in position and our team is putting ourselves in position to grow and hopefully go out and win races. We’re gonna have a shot to win this race come Sunday.”

HOW VITAL IS WINNING THE HEAT AND BEING ABLE TO START UP FRONT AND HAVE THAT TRACK POSITION? “Yeah, we saw that last year. I think Joey Logano led almost every lap – all but one. I don’t know which one, but it sure wasn’t after he pitted. This race really lends itself to track position for a number of reasons, particularly because the field size is so small and the way the race runs out the leader generally does not catch the back of the field, so that puts a premium on being the leader that doesn’t necessarily ever have a chance to wash back out, so starting on the pole here, among many other races, but here specifically is a significant advantage.”

WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE FROM THIS TRACK GOING FORWARD? “I think this needs to be a points racetrack. I’d like to see the All-Star Race most likely return to Charlotte. That’s my personal opinion. I think the Charlotte racetrack, particularly since it only has one race on the oval, I think that’s a miss for our sport. It’s a great racetrack and puts on some of the best racing, so it would make sense to me if we were to revert back to that and make this a season race, and probably get rid of a race like the Roval or something like that.”

WHY GET RID OF THE ROVAL? IT’S CREATED SOME MOMENTS. “Has it really? I look at the stands and there are more fans that come to the oval race and better ratings too, than come to the Roval races. I thought that’s what we judge the sport by. I’m very strong about the Roval has got to go.”

HOW SIGNIFICANT IS SOMETHING LIKE TONIGHT AFTER EVERYTHING THAT’S HAPPENED THIS SEASON? “I feel like we’ve had other bright spots. This one is one that’s tangible. It’s visible outside of our own team circle, but they build up. They build momentum. They build positivity inside the group that manifests itself in a higher level of teamwork and craftsmanship just naturally. I think the team is a pretty resilient group, but I don’t care who you are as a team we all need some positive reinforcement and encouragement and there’s nothing negative about today.”

YEARS AGO YOU HELPED WITH THE FORMAT OF THE ALL-STAR RACE. THIS YEAR IT’S A RANDOM CAUTION. IS THERE MORE THAT CAN BE DONE FOR THIS RACE OR SHOULD THIS JUST BE A RACE? “I think it’s always a great opportunity to do something fun. I hate to put borders on it. I just think that it should probably be back at Charlotte.”

IT SEEMS THERE HAVE BEEN MORE PENALITIES THIS YEAR. IS THAT A GOOD THING FOR THE SPORT IN THAT NASCAR IS CRACKING DOWN OR IS IT BECOMING A THING WHERE IT’S TOO MUCH? “I don’t have a great answer for that. There are things to like about penalties. There are things not to like. You just want the penalties to make a difference. The whole goal of penalties in general is to create a level playing field and manage the competition for the teams so that it’s cost effective and for the fans so that the winner demonstrates some kind of distinguishing level of ability better than someone else, and not out of bounds with respect to things that we don’t necessarily value. So, it’s important to have penalties. It’s also very important that those penalties align with those goals. I think for the most part they do, but I’m not close enough to any of the other teams outside of our sphere to always know that.”

WHAT WAS THE COMMUNICATION LIKE IN REGARDS TO THE IDEA OF A RUN WHAT YOU BRUNG TYPE OF RACE? “I wasn’t aware of it being a run what you brung. I think that might be a bit oversold. I was aware of some rules being opened up, but I was not aware of any rule being opened up that we thought was significant enough to justify an expenditure. If it was take a plate off an engine or something to that degree that wouldn’t have cost us anything and would have moved the needle, I think we would have been generally fairly supportive, but, for the most part, it was things that I’m aware of at least, I think I’m limited to that sphere, it was all things that I’m not entirely confident would have moved the sport forward.”