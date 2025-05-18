NHRA

Tasca Racing Shows Strength and Consistency at NHRA Route 66 Nationals 

By Barry Albert
Strong Qualifying and Round Win Highlight Joliet Return for the Motorcraft Quick Lane Nitro Mustang Funny Car

Tasca Racing delivered a weekend of consistent performance and powerful runs at the NHRA Route 66 Nationals in Joliet, Illinois, with Bob Tasca III and the Motorcraft Quick Lane Nitro Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car securing a Top 5 qualifying position and advancing to the second round of eliminations on race day.

The team opened the weekend Friday with a 4.451-second pass at 203.61 MPH in 90-degree heat, landing Tasca in the top five early. “It’s going to be a wild weekend here in Chicago,” said Tasca. “We’ve got data to work with.”

During Q2 later that evening, Tasca faced wild crosswinds that spun the Christmas tree during staging. Despite the distraction, the Motorcraft Mustang posted a clean 4.026 at 321.35 MPH, earning the team the 8th spot going into Saturday.

Saturday’s conditions set the stage for even faster runs. In Q3, Tasca threw down a 3.909 at 330.31 MPH. The team capped qualifying with a stout 3.887-second pass at 335.15 MPH to secure the No. 5 position heading into eliminations. “Our goal this weekend was consistency,” said Tasca. “Three out of four solid runs. This Motorcraft car will be dangerous tomorrow.”

In the first round of eliminations, Tasca faced Daniel Wilkerson. A lengthy delay on Wilkerson’s side left Tasca idling on the starting line, which caused the engine and clutch temperatures to rise and reduced weight on the front end as the car burned off fuel. Despite tire shake and a pedal job, Tasca powered to a 4.586 at 268.65 MPH to advance. “It wasn’t a typical round win, but we got it done,” said Tasca.

Round 2 featured a matchup against Cruz Pedregon. Tasca launched with a strong .053 reaction time, but the Mustang overpowered the track and smoked the tires at 300 feet. Pedregon made a clean pass for the win. “We beat Cruz off the line, but just had too much power in it,” Tasca said.

Tasca Racing leaves Route 66 Raceway with a Sunday round win and a car trending in the right direction heading into Tasca home territory, the NHRA New England Nationals in Epping, New Hampshire, May 30th to June 1st.

