Boyd Brews Up Carolina Based Sponsor, Canal Coffee Co.

Mooresville, NC (May 19, 2025) NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Driver, Spencer Boyd announced today that Canal Coffee Co.™ has joined the team as a primary sponsor for the Memorial Day Weekend race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Founded in 2023, Canal Coffee Co. is a family-owned, drive-thru coffee shop serving specialty drinks, hot breakfast, baked goods, and lunch.

“The words ‘coffee’ and ‘drive-thru’ are my love language,” laughed an early rising Spencer Boyd. “In our sport with early mornings and late nights, we are honestly fueled by two things, coffee and race fuel. The fact that I can drive through for my morning routine makes the moment I arrive at the shop that much more productive. This sponsorship launches at a great time given Canal Coffee’s commitment to the military and first responder community and the NASCAR Salutes campaign. I’m looking forward to all the fun things we will do together!”

Every day, Canal Coffee proudly offers a 10% discount to all active or retired firefighters, police, EMS, and military personnel at all locations, as a small way to thank them for their service.

Salina Millen, Regional Director for Community Relations commented, “As a small, family-owned business, we’re passionate about giving back to the communities that support us. Through our “Coffee that Cares” initiative, we partner with local schools, first responders, and nonprofit organizations to make a meaningful difference. To have our very own race truck racing on one of NASCAR’s crown jewel weekends is a great way to let people know about us as a company.”

Canal Coffee will be serving from their mobile coffee truck all race weekend long near Bruton Smith Blvd and Sandusky Blvd. Known for its small-batch coffees from artisan roasters, Canal Coffee Co.’s baristas are ready to serve hot or cold specialty drinks – Including Freedom Fuel, the Lotus-based drink created specifically for Spencer’s team and fans.

“We always get excited about this race,” continued Boyd. “It’s the home track for many of us. We honor our military. There is just a lot of buzz around it. As a race track, I love Charlotte Motor Speedway because of the character the surface has and the racing it produces. Our Freedom Racing Enterprises team has assembled a great piece for the No. 76 Canal Coffee Chevrolet Silverado to make it’s debut!”

Catch Spencer Boyd driving the Canal Coffee race truck at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race, the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 8:30 PM ET. This exciting race, part of the Coca-Cola 600 weekend, will be broadcast live on FS1.

About Canal Coffee Co.

We are dedicated to supporting local communities by contributing a portion of our sales to causes we believe in. With locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida, Canal Coffee Co. continues to grow and spread joy.

For more information, visit canalcoffeecompany.com/contact

Follow us on Instagram: @canalcoffeecompany, Facebook: Canal Coffee Company X: @canalcoffeeco