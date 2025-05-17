Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – Chandler Smith Drives F-150 To Its Second Win of 2025

Truck Series PR

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Window World 250
Saturday, May 17, 2025

CHANDLER SMITH AND HIS F-150 POST SECOND WIN OF 2025

  • Chandler Smith drove his No. 38 QuickTie Ford F-150 to his second win of the season.
  • This marks the 12th all-time series win for Front Row Motorsports.
  • The victory is Ford’s third at North Wilkesboro Speedway in five series events.
  • It also represents the 126th all-time NCTS victory for Ford.

Ford Finishing Results
1st – Chandler Smith
2nd – Layne Riggs
6th – Ty Majeski
12th – Jake Garcia
13th – Luke Baldwin
18th – Matt Crafton
23rd – Ben Rhodes
29th – Frankie Muniz
31st – Tyler Tomassi
33rd – Derek White

CHANDLER SMITH, No. 38 QuickTie Ford F-150 – POST-RACE PRESS CONFERENCE

TAKE US THROUGH THAT WILD LAST LAP. “I did everything wrong, to be completely honest with you. I spun the tires. The 11 cleared me right off the rip. My teammate cleared me right off of two and going down the backstretch I was like, ‘You know, I’m gonna let these guys race it out now.’ The 34 let me by. When I had a tire advantage they beat me straight up here. If an opportunity presents itself to go win, I’ll take it. But if it don’t, I’m gonna let these guys race it out. It’s the right thing to do. I ended up getting a decent run through three and four and was able to get about half to a car length back and they went into turn one and raced really hard. The seas parted and here we are.”

WAS THERE CONTACT BETWEEN LAYNE AND COREY? IT WAS HARD TO TELL FROM THE CAMERA ANGLE. “I had a good view of it. From everything that I saw before I ducked down and went super low and made my move to go to the inside of Layne, the 34 was just chasing the 11 all the way up the track and Corey’s got as good a sense if a guy is loose underneath him to give room and Layne just kept running him up and he kept going up and up and up. I don’t know. I think it was super slick in one all day today, especially when it rubbered up and it was super greasy. I’m not saying this because he’s my teammate and I won the race. I’m saying I actually understand it’s the last lap, sending it in there, trying to just rub him a little bit and I about did the same thing. I personally didn’t see anything egregious, but, at the same time, I had a very early apex of the corner and was able to get pointed and get to the inside of the 34 pretty quick.”

HOW DO YOU SUM UP THE RACING EXPERIENCE HERE AT NWS? “It’s good. The only experience I had here before was in the No. 13 Kaulig car when I was trying to qualify for the All-Star Race and that was before they even repaved this place. Man, it wore tires out and was super wore out. Honestly, I loved that, but I haven’t been here since they repaved it, so I was surprised how wide the track got. I liked how wide it got because you could race from the bottom or the top. Our truck favored the bottom all day and that made it a huge advantage for us being able to come from the back and get to the front, so a big tip of the cap to everybody at Front Row Motorsports for giving me a truck that’s got good maneuverability so we can make the most of it today.”

