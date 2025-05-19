Miscellaneous
Weather-Ready Driving: Spring Safety Tips Beyond the Basics

Many people consider spring to be their favorite season. However, don’t allow the beautiful blooms and increased sunshine to fool you. The spring brings its own driving challenges. While behind the wheel, be sure to keep these critical safety tips in mind.

Watch Out for Two-Wheeled Vehicles

When the weather begins to get warmer, there will be more motorcycles and bikes on the road. This means you need to keep your eyes peeled at all times. Because these two-wheeled vehicles are smaller in size, they can easily become hidden in your blind spot. Develop a habit of double-checking your mirrors and using extra caution when making left turns. 

Keep an Eye Out for Pedestrians

Whether you’re cruising through a residential area or maneuvering around a shopping mall parking lot, expect to see a lot more people out during the spring. Always pay attention to your surroundings.

In the blink of an eye, a pedestrian could suddenly cross your path. In fact, pedestrian accidents are on the rise across the country. In 2021, just the state of Oklahoma saw 771 pedestrian accidents resulting in 104 deaths. Dangerous habits, such as texting on your phone and speeding, dramatically increase your chances of hitting someone. If your vehicle is equipped with pedestrian detection, take advantage of this modern safety technology. 

Use Caution During Severe Weather

During the spring season, thunderstorms tend to be a common occurrence. Always take the necessary precautions when caught out in severe weather. To make your vehicle more visible to other motorists, turn on your low-beam headlights. Most importantly, increase the distance between your car and the next vehicle ahead during rainy conditions.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), wet pavement causes 70% of weather-related car accidents. Not only can a heavy downpour cause your vehicle to hydroplane, but it can also decrease visibility. Don’t hesitate to pull over into a safe area until the storm passes. 

Watch Out for Crossing Animals 

Driving at certain times of the day can be a bit more hazardous. Wildlife, such as deer, are often more active during dawn and dust. So, use extra caution while traveling near wooded areas. Remember, even small animals can cause a significant amount of damage to your vehicle. 

Prioritize Vehicle Maintenance

When it comes to vehicle safety, routine maintenance is of the utmost importance. Have your mechanic perform a full vehicle inspection during the spring. From the brakes to the tires, everything needs to be in good condition.

Don’t overlook the performance of your headlights at night. UV-damaged headlights won’t illuminate the road nearly as well. If the sun has caused your headlights to become cloudy, you can either purchase a headlight restoration kit or have them cleaned by a professional. 

Stay Energized on Spring Road Trips

The spring is the perfect time to plan a weekend road trip. However, don’t make the mistake of getting behind the wheel while fatigued. Research shows that thousands of drowsy driving-related fatalities are reported every year. When driving a long distance, take several breaks along the way. As soon as you begin to feel dozy, pull over immediately! 

