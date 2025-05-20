Cadillac unveils Mobil 1 as Le Mans sponsor

No. 101 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R livery to feature iconic brand

DETROIT (May 20, 2025) – Cadillac welcomes Mobil 1™ brand as its primary sponsor of the No. 101 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The livery features the iconic Mobil 1 logo across the sides and front of the blue and white Hypercar, symbolizing a powerful collaboration in motorsport excellence.

“Mobil 1 and Cadillac Racing are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of performance and innovation in motorsport,” said John Roth, Vice President, Global Cadillac. “We’re excited to welcome the Mobil 1 brand as the primary sponsor of the No. 101 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

﻿Cadillac Racing looks to contend for the overall victory while showcasing its all-new livery featuring the Mobil 1 brand. Earlier this year, the Mobil 1 team announced an extension of its technical alliance with Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), further solidifying its role as the Official Motor Oil of Cadillac Racing.

“Le Mans is the ultimate proving ground in motorsport, and we’re proud to support Cadillac’s ambitions through our continued technical partnership,” adds Tony Esposito, Strategic Global Alliance Manager, on behalf of the Mobil 1 team. “This new livery reflects what our work with Cadillac is all about – performance, passion and pushing boundaries. We’re thrilled to see it come to life on track at Le Mans, where our legacy in motorsport continues.”

Cadillac Racing will contest the 93rd edition of the twice-around-the-clock race on the 8.467-mile course incorporating public roads with a four-car factory program lineup that features drivers who have accumulated 21 Le Mans podiums.

Cadillac Racing is in its third season of WEC competition, which includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans among eight races, with the No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R driven by Alex Lynn, Norman Nato and Will Stevens and the No. 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R driven by Earl Bamber, Sebastien Bourdais and Jenson Button.

The No. 101 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R driven by Jordan Taylor, Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque and the No. 311 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R driven by Jack Aitken, Felipe Dragovich and Frederik Vesti are full-season IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship contenders in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class competing as the Nos. 10 and 31, respectively.

Cadillac Racing earned a third-place finish at Le Mans in 2023 after a 21-year hiatus and qualified second and third in 2024 with a best finish of seventh among its three-car contingent.

The Cadillac V-Series.R, powered by the purpose-built 5.5-liter DOHC V8 engine, marks the third-generation Cadillac prototype racecar and the brand’s first hybrid electrified race car. Co-developed by Cadillac Design, Cadillac Racing and chassis constructor Dallara, the racecar represents the fifth generation of the V-Series, incorporating key Cadillac V-Series production car design elements such as vertical lighting and floating blades.

Motorsport provides a testbed for the Cadillac and Mobil 1 brands to transfer knowledge and technology between racecars and production vehicles.

﻿The performance, durability, and efficiency of systems tested under extreme conditions directly influence the design of Cadillac production vehicles — delivering innovation, power, and reliability to customers.

About Wayne Taylor Racing

Wayne Taylor Racing, part of TWG Motorsports, is a global motorsports enterprise that boasts two IMSA driver championships (2013 and 2017) and back-to-back IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championships (2020, 2021) which contributed to nine IMSA manufacturer championships for Acura, Pontiac, Corvette and Cadillac. In its brief 18-year history, WTR has accumulated multiple victories in sportscar racing’s most iconic events: Rolex 24 At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, Mid-Ohio, Road America and the Six Hours of The Glen. With its back-to-back PRO Class Championship wins (2022, 2023), WTR currently has 14 North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship titles and a Lamborghini World Finals title. For more information, visit www.waynetaylorracing.com.

About Mobil 1

For 50 years, the Mobil 1 brand has been trusted by drivers to keep their engines running longer. Our products combine the latest technology and innovation to exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops—so consumers can get the most out of their time behind the wheel, both on the road and on the track. Turn every day into an adventure with Mobil 1 products, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand. For more information, visit www.mobil1.us.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.