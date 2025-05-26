CORVETTE RACING AT DETROIT: Home Goals

GTD PRO Corvettes eyeing big victory at hometown street race

DETROIT (May 26, 2025) – Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports will be back on home turf this weekend with its pair of Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs part of the field for Saturday’s Chevrolet Sports Car Classic.

The No. 3 and No. 4 Corvettes help make up a 22-car grid of GTD PRO and GTP entries for the fifth round of this year’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with both cars looking to build on levels of success from the 2024 event in which they qualified first and second in class.

Antonio Garcia and Alexander Sims, second in GTD PRO points, share the No. 3 Corvette and are coming off a third-place podium finish in the previous round at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. A year ago at Detroit, Garcia claimed pole position in GTD PRO but the No. 3 suffered a mechanical problem on the way to the green flag and finished well down the order.

That left Tommy Milner and Nicky Catsburg to fight for victory in the No. 4 Z06 GT3.R. Milner set the fastest race lap early on as the Corvette led the first 39 laps of the race. Shortly after Catsburg took over, he was hit and spun out following a mid-race restart that resulted in damage to the Corvette and a ninth-place finish.

This is the second appearance for the Corvette/Pratt Miller squad and the rest of the GTP and GTD PRO cars at the downtown Detroit circuit, which runs around the Renaissance Center and the global headquarters of General Motors, is the shortest on the calendar at nine turns and 1.654 miles around. The program previously scored three victories at the Belle Isle circuit.

The Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 31. The race will air live on Peacock in the U.S., and IMSA’s YouTube channel internationally. IMSA Radio will air all on-track sessions at IMSA.com along XM 206, SiriusXM Online 996.

CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R DRIVER QUOTES

ANTONIO GARCIA, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Obviously Detroit is an important race for everyone on this team. It is the home race for Corvette, we race around the Renaissance Center and Pratt Miller isn’t far away. So there will be many guests and fans who we want to do a good job for this weekend. This is the only street race for us in GTD PRO, and I like these a lot. It puts a lot of importance on precision and how you do a lap, not just top speed. I would really like another pole position there and this time a win in our ‘home’ race.”

ALEXANDER SIMS, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I take a lot of pride driving and racing a Corvette in Detroit for our home event. In terms of the racing, the Detroit track is quite a challenging one. It’s much shorter than any other track will race this year but it has vastly different sections. There is the long straight in front of the RenCen where you can create opportunities out of the corner leading on to it but also the tight hairpin at the end. The other sections are tight and twisty where you do have to take some risks. Some are calculated and others not so much. But that’s part of street racing and what the fans want to see. Last year Antonio did a mega job putting the car on pole but unfortunately our race was in effect finished before it started with a mechanical problem. I’m confident that this year will be much different and we can finish at the front this time around.”

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m excited for Detroit. I thought we had a good Corvette there last year. It’s obviously an important event for Chevrolet, for GM and for Pratt Miller, as well. Last year we had lots of guests from all three groups, so it was a big event for the whole team and for Chevrolet. This is a polarizing racetrack. I enjoyed it. I thought it was fun. The beauty and the downside of street-track racing is you get exciting racing, but you’re also exposed to risky passes and exposed to situations that can be outside of your control in many situations. So as always, we have to be diligent with how we race. We are going there with some sense of confidence and excitement for the weekend. That’s not just because we were faster last year, but it’s great to have so many family members of the race team and guests of Chevrolet and GM around in the shadow of the RenCen makes that race even more special.”

NICKY CATSBURG, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m looking forward to going back to Detroit again. I’m personally not a fan of the track. It’s very difficult and challenging and having to be close to the walls in every corner makes it pretty tough. But it is a very important race for us as a team and as Corvette. It’s one where we want to do very well. Last year we were in a very good spot to have a proper result and maybe even a win. Tommy had a very strong qualifying and I think he brought the car in in the lead. Then I had an incident with one of the Lexus which took us out of the race. Hopefully this year we can fight for our first win in the 4 Corvette, which is something we’ve been trying to achieve for some time. It would be great to achieve that on home soil.”

2025 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Points

GTD PRO Drivers Standings

Klaus Bachler/Laurin Heinrich – 1014 Alexander Sims/Antonio Garcia – 944 Albert Costa – 939 Christopher Mies/Fredereic Vervisch – 907 Dan Harper/Max Hesse – 860 Nicky Catsburg/Tommy Milner – 786

GTD PRO Teams Standings

No. 77 AO Racing – 1014 No. 3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – 944 No. 81 DragonSpeed – 939 No. 65 Ford Multimatic Motorsports – 907 No. 48 Paul Miller Racing – 860 No. 4 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – 786

GTD PRO Manufacturers Standings

Porsche – 1036 BMW – 974 Ferrari – 973 Chevrolet – 968 Ford – 954

CORVETTE RACING BY THE NUMBERS: Detroit

2: Generations of Corvette Racing entries at Detroit – Corvette C6.R (2007-08) and Corvette C8.R/Z06 GT3.R (2020-present)

3: Wins in Detroit for Corvette Racing in four starts – 2007 and 2008 in GT1, and 2021 in GTLM (although it was a non-points event)

5: Number of wins for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R in 2025 – the Rolex 24 At Daytona in the GTD class for AWA, the FIA WEC’s 1812 Km of Qatar for TF Sport in LM GT3, one round of GT World Challenge Asia for Johor Motorsports Racing and two rounds of GT World Challenge America for DXDT Racing

8: Victories at Detroit for Chevrolet in IMSA competition. In addition to three wins for Corvette Racing, Corvette Daytona Prototypes won overall each year on Belle Isle from 2012-2016

14: Manufacturer Championships for Chevrolet and Corvette Racing since 2001.

29: Tracks at which Corvette Racing has won races – Baltimore, Charlotte Motor Speedway, COTA, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park/Mosport, Daytona, Detroit, Houston, Laguna Seca, Le Mans, Lime Rock, Long Beach, Lusail International Circuit (Qatar), Sepang International Circuit (Malaysia), Miami, Mid-Ohio, Monza, Portimão, Portland, Road America, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Sonoma, St. Petersburg, Texas, Trois Rivieres, Utah, VIR, Washington DC and Watkins Glen

70: Number of drivers in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. The latest to join the list was Ben Green in GT World Challenge Asia for Johor Motorsports Racing at Mandalika (Indonesia)

72: Years since Corvette was introduced to the world on Jan. 17, 1953 in New York City. A total of 300 cars were produced that year

142: Victories worldwide for Corvette Racing – 117 in IMSA, nine at Le Mans, four in the FIA WEC, 11 in GT World Challenge America and one GT World Challenge Asia

327: Event starts by Corvette Racing entries since 1999, starting with that year’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. No. 300 came in early August 2024 at Road America in IMSA

424,664.46: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing entries since 1999. To put that in perspective, Corvette Racing is more than halfway to the distance traveled by Apollo 13 – the longest manned spaceflight in history: 622,268 miles

Corvette Racing at Detroit

2007 (Belle Isle) – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell – 1st in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Olivier Beretta – 2nd in GT1

2008 (Belle Isle) – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell – 2nd in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Olivier Beretta – 1st in GT1

2021 (Belle Isle unofficial race) – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 2nd in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy – 1st in GTLM

2024 – No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia/Alexander Sims – 10th in GTD PRO (Garcia pole)

No. 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Tommy Milner/Nicky Catsburg – 9th in GTD PRO (Milner fastest race lap)

