Oscar Mayer’s Fleet of Wienermobiles Go Head-to-Head in Inaugural ‘Wienie 500’

Hot dog fans across the country can get in on the action of unforgettable race in free-to-play pool on DraftKings

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, May 20, 2025) – Oscar Mayer announces today the “Wienie 500” – a first-of-its-kind spectacle where the fleet of Wienermobiles will haul buns to the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a race unlike any other. Ahead of this year’s Indianapolis 500, which draws more than 330,000 fans who consume nearly 30,000 hot dogs, Oscar Mayer’s beloved Hotdoggers will make their racing debut on the very same track as the pros. The race will be streamed live on Friday, May 23 at 2 p.m. ET on the FOX Sports app and across @INDYCARonFOX social accounts, and fans can catch highlights from the race during Sunday’s Indy 500 pre-race show on FOX.

The Wienie 500 will also mark the first “meat-up” of all six Wienermobiles in over a decade and the first competitive race for the fleet, each sporting an all-new look. Each Wienermobile will represent a different regional dog, including the Chi Dog (Midwest), New York Dog (East), Slaw Dog (Southeast), Sonoran Dog (Southwest), Chili Dog (South) and Seattle Dog (Northwest). From custom Hotdogger racing suits to a trophy presentation in the ‘Wiener’s Circle’, complete with a condiment spray and hot dog for the wiener’s enjoyment, every moment of the race is designed to spark smiles, serving up a delightful racing event only Oscar Mayer can.

“The Indy 500 marks the unofficial kickoff of summer and the start of hot dog season,” said Kelsey Rice, brand communications director at Oscar Mayer. “As a brand known for sparking smiles in disarmingly delightful ways, it’s only fitting that we bring a race of epic proportions to the Speedway and celebrate a timeless tradition: delicious meats and a little friendly competition to kick off a summer of wieners.”

As part of the fun, Oscar Mayer is inviting fans across the nation to get in on the action. In collaboration with DraftKings, fans can predict the outcome of the unforgettable race by answering a series of race-related questions. Beginning today, fans can head to Draftkings.com/wienie500 to enter the free-to-play pool, and those who rack up the most points will win a share of the total cash prize of $10,000.

The inaugural Wienie 500 marks the beginning of a summer of celebrating the American staple, proving that even the most unexpected places – like a professional racetrack – is the perfect setting for an Oscar Mayer wiener. The Wienie 500 is part of a partnership between Oscar Mayer and IMS that names Oscar Mayer the “Official Hot Dog” of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis 500. The first-of-its-kind race is also supported by an advertising campaign rolling out across the country, along with more surprises to come this summer.

To learn more about the Oscar Mayer Wienie 500 and see the ultimate wiener crowned, visit OscarMayer.com and follow @OscarMayer on Instagram and TikTok.