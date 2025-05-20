Pinnacle Financial Partners Expands Relationship with 23XI Racing in Multi-Year Partnership

Pinnacle to be featured at select NASCAR Cup Series races with Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 team

Nashville, Tenn. (May 20, 2025) – 23XI Racing announced today that Pinnacle has expanded its relationship with the team in a multi-year partnership that makes Pinnacle the official banking sponsor of Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 team. The Nashville-based firm is a leading financial institution located in urban markets across the Southeast. Pinnacle has been an associate partner with Reddick and 23XI since 2023, but this partnership expansion marks the first time Pinnacle will have a featured, brand-focused design on the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE.

The Pinnacle-branded paint scheme will first compete at Nashville Superspeedway in June and will return during the Playoffs for the Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway in September. Additionally, Pinnacle branding will be included on the No. 45 team’s equipment and will continue to be featured on Reddick’s driver uniform.

Pinnacle has long supported Reddick, partnering with him in NASCAR each season since 2018, when he won the first of his two consecutive Xfinity Series championships. While Reddick has raced a Pinnacle-branded car in the Xfinity Series, the Nashville race will mark the first time Pinnacle will be featured with a paint scheme in the Cup Series. In addition to the partnership with 23XI and Reddick, Pinnacle is the official bank of the Memphis Grizzlies, Tennessee Titans and The Pinnacle, a recently opened state-of-the-art premier live music venue located in the heart of Nashville Yards.

“Our team has enjoyed the partnership with Pinnacle since Tyler joined the team, and we’re excited to grow our relationship with Pinnacle to more prominently feature their brand on the No. 45 car,” said team president Steve Lauletta. “Much like 23XI, Pinnacle is driven to be impactful for their clients, their employees and their community, and we look forward to developing more programs and activations with them.”

“The group at Pinnacle has played such an important role in my career, and I’m honored to have the chance to represent them in a greater way through this partnership expansion,” said Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE. “From supporting me earlier in my career to continuing to believe in me and what we’re doing at 23XI, I’m excited to represent all the associates at Pinnacle and look forward to having a great opening race with them in Nashville.”

“Pinnacle and 23XI are such a great match for each other because we both share a vision of being the best,” said Andy Moats, Pinnacle’s director of music, sports and entertainment. “The love for NASCAR and racing runs deep at our firm, and we’ve been with Tyler for a long time. Working alongside him as he’s grown into the racer he is today has been a privilege, and this partnership will bring us even closer to him, his team and the incredible community that surrounds this sport.”

About Pinnacle

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2024 deposit data from the FDIC. Pinnacle is No. 9 on FORTUNE magazine’s 2025 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its ninth consecutive appearance and was recognized by American Banker as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For 12 years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets in 2024.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $54.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025. As the second-largest bank holding company in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in several primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. In 2024, Tyler Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE, Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE and Corey Heim as the team’s development driver. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C. that opened in January of 2024.