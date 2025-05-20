Coca-Cola 600 Memorable Moments: 10 Races That Shaped the Legacy Of NASCAR’s Crown Jewel

From historic firsts to unforgettable finishes, these 10 iconic moments showcase why the Coca-Cola 600 remains a cornerstone of the NASCAR schedule

CONCORD, N.C. (May 20, 2025) – For more than six decades, the Coca-Cola 600 has delivered unforgettable moments, thrilling finishes and defining performances that have cemented NASCAR’s toughest race as one of the sport’s crown jewel events. From dramatic lead changes to historic victories, the Coca-Cola 600 continues to captivate fans with its unique blend of endurance, speed and strategy.

Looking ahead to the 66th running of the iconic Coca-Cola 600, here are 10 unforgettable moments that have shaped the legacy of the 600-mile spectacle at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

The Inaugural Race – 1960

The very first World 600, now the Coca-Cola 600, marked the debut of Charlotte Motor Speedway and laid the foundation for the event’s rich and storied history. That Sunday, Joe Lee Johnson etched his name in history as the race’s inaugural winner, conquering a grueling 600-mile test of man and machine. His victory set the stage for a legacy of endurance and excellence that continues to this day.

Pearson’s Masterclass – 1974

Davis Pearson, “The Silver Fox,” demonstrated his mastery at Charlotte Motor Speedway en route to his second World 600 victory in 13 years. The race saw a record 37 lead changes as Pearson held off future NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, Bobby Allison and Darrell Waltrip to claim the checkered flag. His tactical brilliance and smooth driving style solidified his place as one of NASCAR’s all-time greats.

Dale Earnhardt’s First Coca-Cola 600 Win – 1986

The Intimidator himself, Dale Earnhardt, finally tamed his home track with a hard-charging win, thrilling fans with his aggressive driving style and determination. That race, Earnhardt proved once again why he was a force to be reckoned with on any track, powering his famous No. 3 machine to victory.

Jeff Gordon’s Breakthrough Victory – 1994

A young Jeff Gordon took the NASCAR world by storm with his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series victory at the 1994 Coca-Cola 600. That win was a defining moment for one of NASCAR’s most decorated and beloved drivers and was a springboard for Gordon’s Hall of Fame career, which went on to include four Cup Series titles. “This is the greatest day of my life,” the young hot shoe said following the race.

Double Duty Domination – 2001

Tony Stewart made history as the first driver to complete both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day in 2001, finishing sixth at Indy and third at Charlotte, a record that remains unmatched for “The Double.” Twenty-four years later, Kyle Larson will attempt the 1,100-mile feat on Sunday.

A Finish for the Ages – 2005

The 2005 Coca-Cola 600 delivered one of the most heart-stopping finishes in NASCAR history as seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson edged Bobby Labonte by a mere 0.027 seconds, proving anything can happen after 600 miles at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Johnson, a seven-time Cup Series champion, will make his 700th start in NASCAR’s top series at Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

Kasey Kahne Sweep – 2008

In a twist ending, Tony Stewart looked poised for victory until a late-race tire failure with two laps to go handed the win to Kasey Kahne. The triumph completed a rare May Charlotte sweep for Kahne, who also won the 2008 All-Star Race just one week prior.

Return of the No. 3 – 2017

Austin Dillon’s fuel-saving strategy in the 2017 Coca-Cola 600 led to his first Cup Series win and the return of the iconic No. 3 car to victory lane at Charlotte, marking a historic moment for Richard Childress Racing and the sport.

Busch Completes The Set – 2018

Kyle Busch dominated from green to checkered in 2018, leading 378 laps and making history by becoming the first driver to win a Cup Series race at every active NASCAR track. The win capped a perfect weekend for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who captured the pole and swept all four stages of the event.

Denny Hamlin Breaks Through – 2022

After 16 years of trying, Denny Hamlin finally captured his first Coca-Cola 600 victory in 2022, following a five-hour showdown that featured 31 lead changes and a late-race tangle that kept fans guessing to the very end. The grueling race stands as NASCAR’s longest race ever after multiple overtimes pushed the event to 619.5 miles total.

As the 66th running of the Coca-Cola 600 approaches, the stage is set for another chapter in what has become one of NASCAR’s most iconic traditions. From the roar of the engines to the pride of Memorial Day weekend, every lap promises the potential for another unforgettable moment in motorsports history.

