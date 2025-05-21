Charlotte Coca-Cola 600 Weekend Schedule and Highlights

NASCAR will compete at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, with the famed Coca-Cola 600 taking center stage Sunday evening. The ARCA Menards Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and Xfinity Series will serve as the preludes to the main attraction.

Ty Gibbs was on the pole for the 2024 Cup Series race. Christopher Bell is the returning Coca-Cola 600 winner.

There have been 572 different drivers who have competed in at least one NASCAR Cup Series points-paying race at Charlotte. Notably, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Richard Petty leads the series with 64 starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson will make his second attempt at “The Double” this weekend. He will attempt to race in the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Cup Series Track Qualifying and Race Records

Qualifying Record: Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 198.771 mph, October 9, 2014

Race Record (600 miles): Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 160.655 mph, May 29, 2016

2024 Charlotte Pole Winner: Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 183.955 mph, May 25, 2024

2024 Charlotte Race Winner: Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, 123.053 mph, May 26, 2024

Nine drivers have posted consecutive Cup Series wins at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Fred Lorenzen (fall 1964 and both races in 1965) and four-straight by Jimmie Johnson, who swept both races in 2004 and 2005.

Cup Series Wins at Charlotte

Jimmie Johnson leads the Cup Series at the 1.5-mile track with eight victories (2003 summer, 2004 sweep, 2005 sweep, 2009 Playoffs, 2014 summer, 2016 Playoffs).

Consecutive wins: Nine drivers have claimed consecutive wins at Charlotte, including Fred Lorenzen, who has three (fall 1964 and both 1965). Jimmie Johnson has four straight (2004 and 2005 sweeps).

Xfinity Series Race Notes at Charlotte

The Xfinity Series race at the 1.5-mile track has been on the schedule every season since 1982 (two races a season from 1982-2016 and one each season since 2017). This weekend will be the series’ 80th race at Charlotte.

Six Xfinity Series races at the track have ended with last-lap passes for the win, and only six of the previous 79 races have ended in overtime.

Eight of the last nine Xfinity races have had at least eight cautions. Six Xfinity Series races at Charlotte have featured last-lap passes for the win.

Craftsman Truck Series Notes

This weekend’s race will be the 23rd Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, as they have participated in one race per season since 2003. Leading laps will be key at Charlotte as the driver who led the most laps has won six of the last nine 1.5-mile track races.

Five of 10 races this season have been won with a pass in the last five laps.

Corey Heim can tie Matt Crafton for 10th in all-time Truck Series wins with 15 with a victory this weekend.

Friday, May 23 at Charlotte

1:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice (All entries)

2:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying

(Impound) Timed/All Entries

3:35 p.m.: Truck Series Practice

Timed (Group 1-25 Mins.) 5 Min. Break (Group 2-25 Mins.) – FS2

4:40 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS2

(Impound) All Entries: Single Vehicle/1 Lap

6 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150

100 Laps, 150 Miles – FS1

Saturday, May 24 at Charlotte

8:30 p.m.: Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Stages 30/60/134 Laps = 201 Miles

FS1/SiriusXM/NASCAR Racing Network on MRN

Post Truck Series Race: Press Pass

11:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – CW App

Groups 1 & 2: 25 Minutes each group/5 minute break between groups

12:10 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – CW APP

(Impound) All Entries: Single Vehicle/1 Lap

1:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime

Groups 1 & 2: 25 Minutes each group/10-minute break between groups

2:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying- Prime

(Impound) All Entries: Single Vehicle/1 Lap

Post Cup Series Qualifying – Press Pass

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 race CW/PRN/SiriusXM

Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles

Post Xfinity Series Race: Press Pass

Sunday, May 25 at Charlotte

6 p.m.: Coca-Cola 600 – Prime/Max/PRN/SiriusXM

Stages 100/200/300/400 Laps = 600 Miles

Post Cup Series Race: Press Pass