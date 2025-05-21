Front Row Motorsports: Charlotte Motor Speedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Rush Truck Centers Ford Team

Charlotte Motor Speedway Competition Notes

Coca-Cola 600

Date: Sunday May 25, 2025

Event: Race 15 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)

#of Laps: 400

Time/TV/Radio: 6:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team head just 30 minutes down the road to Concord, North Carolina for the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. A crown-jewel event for the highest level of stock car racing, Gragson has three starts in the 400 lap, 600 mile race. In his NASCAR Xfinity Series career at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Gragson has two top-five and three top-10 finishes in his five starts at the track.

Rush Truck Centers will join Gragson for the event, debuting a patriotic scheme for the Memorial Day weekend. In addition to the scheme, Gragson will carry the name of Master Sgt. Jose J. Gonzalez, a U.S. Special Forces Soldier who was killed on August. 21, 2019, during combat operations in Faryab Province, Afghanistan. Gonzalez was assigned to 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

Gonzalez, a native of La Puente, California, served 17 years in the military. He completed the Special Forces Qualification Course and was assigned to 1st Bn., 7th SFG (A), in 2014 as a Special Forces engineer sergeant. Gonzalez deployed seven times during his career. He deployed twice as a Marine in 2003 and 2005, and as an Army infantryman in 2009. As a Green Beret, he deployed to South America in 2014 and 2018, and to Afghanistan in 2016 and 2019. His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with Valor, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart Medal, Army Commendation Medal (2OLC), Army Achievement Medal (3OLC), Combat Action Ribbon, Army Good Conduct Medal with four Knot Device, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Iraq Campaign Medal with three Campaign Stars, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with numeral “3”, Overseas Service Ribbon, Navy Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, NATO Medal, Special Forces Tab, Combat Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, Special Operations Diver Supervisor Badge. Master Sgt. Jose J. Gonzalez was posthumously promoted to Master Sgt., and his posthumous awards include the Bronze Star Medal, and Purple Heart Medal. He is survived by his wife Brenda and two children.

“The Coke 600 is such a special race,” said Gragson. “It’s an honor to have Master Sgt. Gonzalez on our car and be part of something that means so much—remembering those who gave everything for our country. Coming off the All-Star Fan Vote win and our pit crew throwing down the 3rd-fastest time, I’m feeling good and fired up to rip some laps around Charlotte.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

