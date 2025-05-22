Coca-Cola Consolidated Partners with 23XI Racing

Deal includes branding on Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota Camry and engagements with Carolina-area universities

Huntersville, N.C. (May 22, 2025) – 23XI Racing announced today that Coca-Cola Consolidated has joined the team as an official sponsor and the official soft drink partner of Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 team. Based in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States, operating in 14 states and the District of Columbia.

The full-season associate partnership will include Coca-Cola Consolidated branding on Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, engagement opportunities on and off the track and events at several universities in the Carolinas that will feature Wallace and members of the 23XI pit crew. The school events with Coca-Cola Consolidated’s university partners will provide younger sports fans and STEM students a unique insight into NASCAR through behind-the-scenes tours at Airspeed, 23XI’s state-of-the-art headquarters, and on-campus engagements with student-athletes.

“We’re excited to welcome Coca-Cola Consolidated to the 23XI family,” said team president Steve Lauletta. “For decades, Coca-Cola Consolidated has had a significant impact in the communities they serve, and we look forward to collaborating with them on meaningful programs that give college students a behind-the-scenes look at how our team operates. We also look forward to creating special moments for 23XI fans to meet Bubba at select races.”

“We’re honored to partner with 23XI Racing,” said Heather Hucks, Vice President of Consumer Connections at Coca-Cola Consolidated. “We appreciate the passion and enthusiasm of race fans and look forward to creating iconic memories.”

In addition to 23XI, Coca-Cola Consolidated has additional partnerships in the NFL, NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other professional sports.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, and other partner companies, in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers.

For over 123 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably.

More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. In 2024, Tyler Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE, Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE and Corey Heim as the team’s development driver. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C. that opened in January of 2024.